The Detroit Lions committed the least amount of turnovers (15) in the National Football League throughout the course of the 2022 season.

Part of the reason the team won eight of their last 10 games to finish the season was their ability to protect the football and forcing opponents into turning the ball over at a higher rate.

After 17 games, the Lions only tossed seven interceptions and lost possession after fumbling on eight occasions.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who had arguably the best season of his career, has not tossed an interception in his last 324 attempts, nearing a League record.

Rookie safety Kerby Joseph led the team with a total of four interceptions, including three against future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In 2022, the Lions secured a total of 22 turnovers (12 interceptions, 10 fumbles) in Aaron Glenn's second season running the defense.

"Defensively speaking, the character of our defense because that’s another thing that I challenge our guys with," Glenn said. "You guys know, I’ve been talking about this for a long time of breaking barriers, and this was one barrier that we just haven’t had a chance to face of man, getting your a** whooped by a team and how do you come back from that? Now, we lost. We lost against Buffalo and we came back. But we got beat pretty bad (against Carolina) and man, those guys came back and they performed. To me, that shows the growth and maturity and where we’re going as a team and as an organization, so I was really proud of that.”