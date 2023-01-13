Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Take Defensive-Heavy Approach

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee emerges as most popular pick for Detroit Lions with No. 6 overall selection.

It's time for an SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Presently, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 overall selection.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 6 and No. 18 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 6 pick.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee is currently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling*); Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner); USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz); Draft Countdown (Shane Hallam); *signifies a trade

As Renner writes,

"The Lions need to keep investing in a defense that is one of the NFL's youngest. They’ve already found a pair of edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston IV, and now they form an exciting defensive tackle duo with Bresee sliding into the three-technique role with Alim McNeill at nose. Bresee came back from a torn ACL to earn a career-high 82.0 pass-rushing grade in 2022."

Anderson Independent Mail, USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Georgia

Carter is currently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Mock Draft Simulator); SI NFL Draft Bible; Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

As Cummings writes,

"This is the best-case scenario for the Lions. Jalen Carter, a prospect worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, falling to sixth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s not the likeliest outcome, but it’s not out of the question. With so many QB-needy teams and so few quality quarterback prospects, a bidding war in the top five could bring Carter to Detroit on a silver platter. Of course, this first assumes that Detroit isn’t a part of the QB drama and decides to roll with Jared Goff. If they do, they’ll be freed up to take a talent like Carter. With his elite explosiveness, natural leverage, power, and prying strength, Carter would be an immediate difference-maker on the interior defensive line."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud is presently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy is presently being picked by the following:

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

As Edwards writes,

"Murphy is the best player on the board in my opinion and the gap between the next tier of talent is noticeable. Edge rusher may not be the franchise's biggest need but the roster does not exclude the position from consideration."

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Wilson is currently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson); Walter Football (Walter Cherepinsky); Tankathon

Michael C. Johnson, USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnson is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza); The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner)

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Gonzalez is currently being picked by the following:

The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner)

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 18.

Defensive back Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch is presently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling); Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings); Draft Countdown (Shane Hallam)

Cornerback Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

Jones is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Mock Draft Simulator)

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Simpson is currently being picked by the following:

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Gonzalez is currently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards); CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson); Pro Football Network (James Fragoza); USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz)

As Fragoza pens,

"Typically, teams like to build from the trenches out. In today’s NFL, you need athletic marvels on the outside, which is a fitting description of Christian Gonzalez. The Oregon CB shouldn’t be as fluid as he is at 6’2″ and 200 pounds — not to mention he has the long speed to carry routes downfield, suffocating WRs with his length."

Running back Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner)

As Renner opines,

"The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and it could be intact for quite a while. At that point, it could make sense to put an elite talent like Robinson behind it and give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. Robinson set the PFF college single-season record with 104 broken tackles this past season."

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter is currently being selected by the following:

Walter Football (Walter Cherepinsky)

Cornerback Cam Smith, South Carolina

Smith is currently being mocked by the following:

Tankathon