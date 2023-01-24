NFL Executive 'Not Completely Sold' Jared Goff Keeps Up Play

The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023.

With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.

One of the biggest reasons the Lions had success in 2022 was the play of quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff, who worked extensively with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to craft an offense that would highlight his strengths, was able to protect the football in the second half of the season, and developed a solid rapport with free-agent wideout DJ Chark.

With Jameson Williams having the opportunity to have a full offseason of preparation in Johnson's offense, the expectation is for Goff to have another stellar season in 2023.

Despite the veteran signal-caller's accomplishments, doubts will remain that he can lead a team to win a Super Bowl, due to his streaky play at home and on the road in inclement weather.

In a recent polling of top league executives, many felt the Lions were on the verge of accomplishing their goals, with many believing the Lions were bound to win the division.

One executive, though, did reveal doubts the 28-year-old could match the play he showcased in 2022.

An anonymous NFL executive told ESPN, "I'm not completely sold on Jared Goff keeping up his play from this year, but if he can, there's no reason why they can't do some damage in the playoffs."