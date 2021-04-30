Lions Draft Oregon OL Penei Sewell at No. 7 Overall

The Detroit Lions could potentially have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL

The Detroit Lions got just the draft luck they were looking for.

When the draft began, it appeared that one of the premier offensive linemen in this year's class would likely not be available at No. 7 overall.

But, then at No. 6, the Miami Dolphons selected wideout Jaylen Waddle, out of Alabama.

The Lions were subsequently able to add Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick.

In doing so, Brad Holmes, with his first ever draft pick as Detroit general manager, has selected one of the best all-around linemen in this year's draft class.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Sewell is an elite level pass blocker who owns vice grips that serve as hands. He also understands angles, how to bait opposing linemen and get them out of position on run plays. On the backside of zone, there may not be a more gifted offensive lineman in the class. With his outstanding athletic ability, Sewell is able to cover a ridiculous amount of ground, including on screen plays. He did miss six games in 2018 due to a high-ankle sprain. Remarkably, the Samoan native allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps during his two seasons. The words “rare” and “generational” are thrown out a lot, but Sewell fits the bill."

He fits the mold of a Dan Campbell player, too, with his proneness for playing a physical brand of football.

“I like to play real physical,” Sewell said at his pro day. “I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people’s chin and to really showcase my mentality. I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions."

Sewell joins guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker, along Detroit's offensive line.

It is widely believed that the Lions will be placing a strong emphasis on running the football under new Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Holmes & Co. are hoping that Sewell's presence will help aid a ground game, led by second-year running back D'Andre Swift, that was unable to produce consistent results in 2020.

Here's a look at Detroit's five remaining draft picks for 2021:

Round 2, Pick 9 (41 overall)

Round 3, Pick 8 (72 overall)

Round 3, Pick 38 (101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

