Penei Sewell - Offensive Tackle Oregon Ducks 2021 Draft Scouting Report

Penei Sewell | Oregon | OT | #58 | Jr | 6051 | 325 | 5.12e | St. George, UT | Desert Hills | 10.09.00

Overview:

This is an angry mammoth on the field, full of ferociousness who holds teammates accountable. On an offensive line full of seniors in 2019, all of whom went onto the NFL, Sewell was the alpha dog in the group, which was impressive leadership as a sophomore. With big expectations heading into 2020, Sewell made the decision to opt out of the season to focus on his preparations for the 2021 draft in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic and questions surrounding the PAC-12 season. He possesses long arms, wide hips and is a difficult body of mass to move. His intensity is unmatched. A forceful run blocker who has done his fair share of mauling, Sewell is an elite level pass blocker who owns vice grips that serve as hands. He also understands angles, how to bait opposing linemen and get them out of position on run plays. On the backside of zone, there may not be a more gifted offensive lineman in the class. With his outstanding athletic ability, Sewell is able to cover a ridiculous amount of ground, including on screen plays. He did miss six games in 2018 due to a high-ankle sprain. Remarkably, the Samoan native allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps during his two seasons. The words “rare” and “generational” are thrown out a lot, but Sewell fits the bill. What he was able to show on film in 2019 at just the age of 19-years-old is nothing short of amazing. Sewell will be one of the first names heard called on draft night. In 678 career pass-blocking snaps over the last two years at Oregon, Sewell has allowed one sack. One

Quote of Note:

“Extremely smart, super-high football IQ, plays with tremendous power, balance and body control. Great foot and body quickness, awareness.” – Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal on Penei Sewell

Background:

Moved from Samoa to Utah at age 12. Consensus four-star and No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Younger brother Noah is a linebacker at Oregon; brother Gabriel plays at Nevada and brother Nephi plays at Utah. Penei is the nephew of former NFL players Isaac Sopoaga and Richard Brown. First Oregon true freshman offensive lineman to start the first game of the season since 1997. First Polynesian, first sophomore offensive lineman and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.