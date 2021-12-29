Lions Expect RB D'Andre Swift to Return against Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions do not have any plans of shutting down running back D'Andre Swift the final two weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

Swift, 22, has missed the past four games due to a shoulder injury that was re-aggravated against the Chicago Bears.

While he returned to practice last week, he was still ruled inactive against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift's availability during his Wednesday media session, ahead of the team's Week 17 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's an opportunity for him to grow," Campbell said. "I think the thought is we'll shut him down after Green Bay. That's probably what we'll do with him. He's still got room to grow and we're not going to put him out there until he's healthy. So, we feel like he's going to be ready to go this week and he's been wanting to go. We feel like we're at a place where, let's go and cut him loose and let's let him continue to grow and get better. That way we go into next year and he's that much better for it."

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Challenges of playing on the West Coast

The Lions' have struggled mightily to defeat teams out West the past several seasons.

Campbell was asked Wednesday about what has made it difficult for teams who play in the East to travel out West and secure a victory.

"I think it's all in the eye of the beholder. I'm not worried about the time zones and the change and all that. As it pertains to Seattle, it's a tough place to play. It has been for years. It's a tough environment. You can't hear yourself think," he said. "They've been a relentless group offensively and defensively. That more than anything is kind of what makes it tough. But I'm not worried about the time zone and all that stuff. You go out there and you play -- it doesn't matter. They've got turf. We're practicing on turf, and we'll go outside and get in the elements and all that today. So we'll be ready."

Remembering John Madden

Coaches, pundits and many in the football world have spent time remembering the impact Madden had on the entire league and football community.

Campbell recalled when Madden visited the Dallas Cowboys during training camp when Bill Parcells was the head football coach.

Like many, Campbell honored the memory of such a prominent football figure and ended by calling him a "legend".

"When I was at Dallas, I met him. He was over talking to coach (Bill) Parcells and that was the first time I got to meet him. Of course, I was a huge fan of John Madden and so that was pretty good. That was pretty surreal," Campbell explained. "But, obviously a ton of respect and, you know, thoughts and prayers for his family. He's just one of those guys, man, he's an icon in our profession. And to do it the way he did it. You win a Super Bowl. You're a successful coach and then you go on to, really, he's the name everybody remembers when you come into broadcasting. He's one of those elite announcers, if you will. So, he's embedded into the NFL, if you will, and Monday night, in particular."

Notes

Both wide receiver Trinity Benson and offensive lineman Matt Nelson have been cleared to return from the COVID-19 list.

Campbell jokingly commented when asked if he would suit up and play tight end, as his team is dealing with a shortage at the position.

"That's a negative. That would not be good," he said. "There would be a kneecap out there on the ground that just fell off. And and ankle."