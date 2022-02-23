Lions Fans Still Torn About Potential of Jeff Okudah to Succeed in NFL
Quarterback Justin Herbert could have been a member of the Detroit Lions.
It is probably not the wisest decision to look back on ownership's mandate to former general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia to win now.
As a result, cornerback Jeff Okudah was the choice at No. 3, instead of a quarterback who is now being viewed as among the best young talents in the entire National Football League.
Herbert was selected by the Chargers three spots later with the sixth overall pick.
The 23-year-old defensive back is now rehabbing an Achilles injury, while Herbert is certainly proving the Chargers front office was correct to take a risk on drafting him.
Among the many needs of the Detroit Lions remains in the secondary, where there is more talent, but plenty of inexperience at the cornerback position.
Both Okudah and Jerry Jacobs will have a long road ahead of them as they rehab major injuries.
Despite the efforts of bloggers and fans to maintain hope, the reality is expecting cornerbacks to come back and perform at an elite level is quite the ask.
Some have even suggested that Okudah be jettisoned to safety.
Others have given up hope completely and have written him off as another wasted draft pick.
While Okudah certainly will work to return to the field as soon as possible, he is already far behind the eight ball early in his career.
Wideouts are quicker and the league has made it all but impossible to play cornerback at a high level consistently with all of the rules put in place that favor wideouts.
On Tuesday, fans took to social media to continue their debate regarding Okudah's potential to succeed at the NFL level.
Here is a sample of Lions fans debating online.
