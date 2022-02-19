Jeff Okudah Listed as 'Dangerously Close' to Being NFL Bust

Jeff Okudah missed the majority of the 2021 season after suffering an Achilles injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has had a rocky start to his NFL career.

His rookie season did not go as planned, and then his 2021 season was marred when he suffered an Achilles injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener at Ford Field.

The 23-year-old defensive back is expected to hit the offseason running, according to Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

"He’s been up here rehabbing, he’s been working. And look, he’s hungry. I mean, he’s ready to go," Campbell told reporters at the end of his first season. "He’s ready to take the next step into his rehab and physically get ready to hit the offseason running. It’s good. Look, it’s one of those unfortunate things where injury has struck again."

In a recent Bleacher Report list of National Football League players who are "dangerously close" of being busts, Okudah was included among the list of eight players.

As writer Alex Ballentine explained:

Sometimes, the most important ability is availability. If you look back at some of the all-time NFL draft busts, injuries and an inability to stay healthy are a common theme. After playing in 10 games through his first two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Jeff Okudah is flirting with bust status simply because he hasn't been on the field. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft played in nine games as a rookie. He missed time with injuries to his hamstring, shoulder and groin.

A core muscle injury ended Okudah's rookie season prematurely in 2020.

Quarterbacks had a 112.0 passer rating when targeting Okudah during Matt Patricia's final season in Motown.

"I think going forward, definitely have that on my mind and definitely something that's really going to fuel my hunger this offseason," Okudah said after his rookie season. "Not necessarily trying to prove everyone wrong, just trying to prove a lot of people right."

Okudah's injuries have taken a toll on him both mentally and physically.

Detroit's front office is hoping a returning Okudah, along with Jerry Jacobs, who suffered a torn ACL in 2021, will provided added depth in the secondary.

Amani Oruwariye is coming off a banner season and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu is also still learning the ropes under in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.

"It was another part of what we had to live with -- the next man up," general manager Brad Holmes said. "But, we expect Jeff to be back with us, and I know that he's right on track. He's in a good spot."