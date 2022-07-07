Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts: Aaron Rodgers Is Definitely a Detroit Lions Fan

Social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers' brand new tattoo.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now among the millions of Americans who have decided to get tattooed. 

Ahead of his 18th NFL season, the veteran quarterback will now have a new look when he battles opposing defenses. 

Rodgers, 38, showcased his first-ever tattoo on social media Wednesday. 

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers shared on Instagram. 

Tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi was also thanked by the talented quarterback for his “mastery and friendship.”

The tattoo was revealed months after the future Pro Football Hall of Famer broke up with his ex-fiancée, Shailene Woodley. 

The couple broke up in April after their courtship began in 2020. Rodgers notably shared an astrologer with his former fiancee. 

Rodgers announced after winning the MVP last season that he would return to the perennial NFC North powerhouse. 

"A lot of things were done to make me feel really special and important to the present, the past and the future of the franchise," Rodgers said, which likely contributed to his decision to sign a new contract extension. 

Rodgers was going to make $26.47 million in 2022, but his new deal reduces his salary-cap number by nearly $19 million. 

The nemesis of the Lions will now earn $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024. 

Lions fans immediately took to social media after noticing the tattoo featured a pair of lions and an eye overlooking the entire piece. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Rodgers' new ink. 

