Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Sam Darnold

Is quarterback Sam Darnold an upgrade over Tim Boyle or David Blough on the Detroit Lions' roster?

The Carolina Panthers have added another quarterback to their roster.

Already returning incumbent starter Sam Darnold, the team drafted Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft this past April.

Additionally, Carolina’s ownership went out and made another move for a quarterback Wednesday, trading for Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

With the acquisition of Mayfield, it is presumed that Darnold will become available to teams seeking a quarterback.

The Detroit Lions appear to be set at the position heading into the season, with Jared Goff leading the charge. However, the team has two backups who have struggled in their opportunities as starters, in Tim Boyle and David Blough.

The 25-year-old Darnold was picked third overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, but hasn’t lived up to expectations. He was traded to Carolina after three seasons with the Jets, in which he was 13-25 as a starter.

Last season wasn’t much better for the USC product, as he finished 4-7 in 11 starts, while throwing nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In his career, Darnold has thrown for 54 touchdowns, against 52 interceptions. His career passing yard total sits at 10,624, and he has been sacked 133 times over his four seasons.

These stats don’t stack up well against the other quarterbacks in his draft class, as Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have all racked up more passing yards and touchdowns in their respective careers.

Darnold has outperformed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick, Josh Rosen. After one season with the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen was dealt to the Miami Dolphins, and has appeared in just 10 games over the last three seasons.

Coming out of USC, Darnold had high expectations, after throwing for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns in just two active seasons. However, he has yet to show that kind of potential at the professional level.

On the flip side, he has a level of experience that most backups don’t have. He’s started 49 games, while being burdened with the expectations that come with being picked high in the draft. A change of scenery, with less expectations, could benefit his future.

Should Darnold be dealt, it’s unlikely that he will be the starter for his new team. This would be the case for the Lions should they acquire him, as he would likely sit behind Goff.

During Woodward Sports’ "The Bottom Line", hosted by former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards and network founder Stick, the topic of Detroit trading for Darnold was brought up. Both hosts agreed they wouldn’t mind the move.

“It’s Sam Darnold,” Stick said. “If (Jared) Goff gets hurt, now we know we have a reliable backup. I don’t think anybody is gonna be like, ‘That’s our starter.’”

“It’s something about Sam Darnold, it’s like I’m happy he’s here,” Edwards added. “You don’t want him in, but if he goes in, you’re like, ‘At least we got a quarterback that went in the first round.’”

Though the Lions could stand to upgrade at backup quarterback, they’d have to do so at the right price. Trading for Darnold would only be beneficial if the asking price isn't steep.

From an experience perspective, Darnold would certainly be an upgrade over both Boyle and Blough. The former went 0-3 in his first three career starts last season, throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Blough, meanwhile, is 0-5 as a starter across three NFL seasons, and has tossed four touchdowns and seven picks. Darnold would give the Lions an experienced piece off the bench, but it’s worth wondering if he’d be a good investment.

Detroit has been clear about the value placed on draft capital. When the team dealt away franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, it received only one player, Goff, and a haul of picks.

It’s hard to imagine the team sending away one or two picks for Darnold, when it already has two backups. Unless one is involved in the deal, Detroit would be wise to hold on to its assets and pass on trading for the former top pick.