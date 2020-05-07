AllLions
Jahlani Tavai Bound for a Bigger Role in Lions' Defense in 2020

Dakota Brecht

After the Lions declined former first-rounder Jarrad Davis’ fifth-year option, it left the middle linebacker position a little wide open for the future.

The man who could potentially fill that spot in the long term is already a well-known name in the Lions’ locker room: 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai.

When Tavai was taken No. 43 overall a season ago, there were many skeptics regarding the pick.

Tavai took what the critics had to say, and put together a solid rookie season.

The 250-pound linebacker from the University of Hawaii played in 15 games in 2019 for Detroit.

He recorded 58 total tackles, two sacks and one fumble forced -- respectable numbers in his first season.

With the immense struggles we have seen from Davis at middle linebacker, Tavai might be able to leapfrog him in his second year and gain the starting job.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report dove into “6 NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs In 2020” in his latest piece, and Tavai’s name was fifth on the list.

As Moton writes, 

“Jahlani Tavai flashed the ability to play in space and supplement the run defense, registering 58 tackles, five for loss, two pass breakups and an interception while playing 52 percent of the defensive snaps.

Last year, Davis became a target in coverage. He allowed a 78.4 percent completion rate in pass defense. The Lions may reduce his snaps or swap him out of the starting lineup to see how Tavai progresses through his second term. The 23-year-old linebacker started in his last two appearances of the 2019 campaign.”

Even if Tavai plays in a backup role to start the season, if Davis’ struggles continue, Tavai could find himself in that starting middle linebacker slot very soon.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rickithebear
Rickithebear

Comp% does not tell the overall story.
QB rating takes in the 3 other critical per attempt factors, yd per, TD per, INT per.

Tavai who is a top TKL per snap LB,

Faced safety level of targeting,
QB had BELOW #32 QB ( non starter) passing rating,
The high completion% means his yd, TD & INT per att performance was superior to drive down the rating to a non starter level.
Getting completions is fine but if you are not allowing a high level of yds, TDs per that’s an Elite level of coverage.

Detroit went out and got another of the top coverage LB. Collins

