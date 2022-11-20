3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants.

The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2).

If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do.

Make Daniel Jones beat you with his arm

Jones, albeit a mobile quarterback, is far from a gamebreaker at the position.

Through nine games this season, he's thrown for just eight touchdowns, and has thrown for over 200 yards just twice. And, for the year, the Duke product is averaging only 177.3 yards per game through the air.

Now, there's no denying the fact that Jones can beat you with his legs, and he has 387 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to show for it this season.

However, as a passer, he leaves a lot to be desired.

It's why the Lions need to take away Jones' running lanes and force him to beat them with his arm.

They also need to attempt to limit the production of star Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the NFC's leading rusher in 2022 with 931 yards.

It'll be easier said than done, but preventing Jones and Barkley from running rampant is Detroit's best path for success defensively on Sunday.

Instead, make the Giants as one dimensional offensively as possible, and force Jones to have to win the Week 11 game via his arm.

Continue forcing turnovers

The Lions have done a solid job of creating turnovers the past two weeks.

They intercepted future Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Aaron Rodgers three times in Week 9. Then, a week ago, they came up with a pick-six of Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields, courtesy of cornerback Jeff Okudah. And, those turnovers have sparked a two-game win streak for Dan Campbell's squad.

Winning teams force turnovers -- just look at New York with its +4 advantage in the turnover battle -- and Detroit needs to continue doing so in its Week 11 matchup with the Giants.

New York isn't a very mistake-prone team, though, with just eight turnovers on the season.

"They’re obviously emphasizing (forcing turnovers) like most teams do, but they’re capitalizing,” Campbell said of the Giants earlier this week. “I mean, Barkley, who carries a heavy, heavy load, is doing a good job of securing the football. Because they are so run-heavy, and the other thing is the passes that they are throwing are very high-percentage passes. So, that’s why you’re not seeing the interceptions (with Jones)."

The Lions can't afford to live and die by forcing interceptions and fumbles. But, it would come in handy in their attempt to upset the "G-Men" Sunday.

Prevent Dexter Lawrence from wreaking havoc

The fourth-year defensive lineman is in the midst of a career-best campaign.

Through nine games this season, Lawrence, a first-round pick of the Giants in 2019, has already amassed career-high marks in both sacks (five) and QB hits (16).

Lawrence, standing in at 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds, is a menacing force in the middle of New York's defensive line, and presently grades out as Pro Football Focus' second-best defensive tackle. He's also suited up for 84 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps so far this year.

"I mean, he (Lawrence) doesn’t come off the field,” Campbell expressed. “It’s rare that you get a player that is that type of ‘nose’, if you will, but that shows how productive he is and versatile. So, he can play with leverage. He does play with leverage, he’s stout, he’s strong, he can push the pocket, he can get an edge and get around you. And so yeah, it certainly helps you, because he can play the run and he can push the pocket in the pass game.”

Detroit's offensive line must keep the nose tackle away from Jared Goff Sunday. If it succeeds in doing so, it certainly enhances the Lions' chances of securing the Week 11 win.