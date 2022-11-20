Best Bet: Jamaal Williams Will Lead Detroit Lions' Offense

Here is how you can add money to your bankroll when the Lions play the Giants.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is one of the leaders of a young NFL roster seeking to turn around their fortunes.

When times have been tough, the veteran running back has shared stories with the team and has been willing to discuss with a player the importance of rebounding after a subpar practice.

With D'Andre Swift being limited for the majority of the season, Williams has stepped up and been a force in the run game.

"The body’s holding up. You see the production on the field and the good thing about it, he’s not selfish," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "He’ll sit right there and he’ll be like, ‘Hey man, just let me know when you need me.’ And he goes out there and he does his job. So, that’s something to hang his hat on.”

With an increased workload and the team heading out to play in colder weather at MetLife Stadium, Williams is primed to have a solid Week 11 performance.

“We’re going to find out. No man, it’s with every good running back especially as it gets colder," said Staley. "You know you may be running the ball a little bit more and as we get into pounding the rock up and down the field. He’s the guy you want to lean on.”

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees the Lions top touchdown producer finding the end zone again against the Giants.

Ellis tells All Lions, "The Lions have clearly put D'Andre Swift on a pitch count going forward, which makes Jamaal Williams the primary back for the Lions. Williams has had 40 carries over the last two wins and now is up against the 24th-ranked run defense in the Giants. With wind being a factor, the Lions will have to rely on the run game to win on Sunday. With Williams already a top option near the goal line and getting a double-digit carries, I like him to find the end zone (+105) on Sunday in what should be a physical football game."