Lions Lose Eighth Straight, 27-17

The last time the Lions visited Denver in October of 2011, they were victorious, 45-10.

The Lions did not come close to experiencing the same amount of success Sunday afternoon. They dropped their Week 16 contest with the Broncos, 27-17.

With the Detroit fanbase watching primarily to see its team maintain its draft position and possibly improve it, Matt Patricia & Co. unintentionally did what they needed to do.

By losing and teams above them in the draft order -- the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants -- winning Sunday, the Lions moved up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Detroit started off its tilt with the Broncos with an 11-play, 68-yard drive that spanned 6:01.

It culminated with a 26-yard field goal from Matt Prater that gave the Lions an early 3-0 lead.

His first-quarter field goal propelled him past Barry Sanders on the Lions' all-time scoring list with 654 points.

In the second quarter, Jamal Agnew extended the Lions' lead to 10-0 with a 64-yard punt return for touchdown.

Agnew became the only player in the NFL this season with a kickoff and punt return for touchdown.

The Lions struggled in the first half offensively after their opening drive.

After the opening drive, Detroit was only able to gain 29 more total yards of offense. It finished the half with 97 total yards.

Denver, meanwhile, was able to play its way into the game in the second quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, running back Royce Freeman scored on a one-yard touchdown, and kicker Brandon McManus tied the game at 10 just prior to halftime via a 34-yard field goal.

The Broncos started the second-half scoring with a McManus 26-yard FG that gave Denver a 13-10 advantage with 10:23 to play in the third quarter.

Before the quarter came to a close, Lions rookie passer David Blough was also able to get back on track.

Blough led the Lions on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in his fourth touchdown pass of the season.

He connected with wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a three-yard touchdown that gave the Lions a 17-13 lead with 3:51 to play in the quarter.

Those were the last points the Broncos' defense would surrender to Blough & Co.

Denver's fourth-quarter defense was superb, as it had been all season entering Sunday.

In now 11 consecutive games, Denver's defense has failed to permit an offensive TD to be scored in the fourth quarter.

First-year passer Drew Lock was able to give the Broncos the lead back early in the quarter.

He led Denver on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. It gave the Broncos a 20-17 advantage with 13:08 to play.

The Broncos tacked on one more score before the clock hit triple zero.

Broncos second-year back Phillip Lindsay scored on a 27-yard scamper with 6:39 remaining.

The Lions close out their dismal 2019 campaign with an NFC North divisional clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at Ford Field.

