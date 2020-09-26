Another week and another loss for the Detroit Lions and head coach Matt Patricia -- now the 11th consecutive defeat dating back to last season.

Not to mention, the latest collapse against the Green Bay Packers was the fourth blown double-digit lead in a row, which is an NFL record.

Needless to say, optimism regarding the team and this regime is negligible.

Most of the following questions clearly demonstrate the lack of confidence.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) What do you think the Lions' record is going to be at the end of the season? -- @JasonKhamoro

Answer: For me personally, I felt like the Lions were around a .500 team with a healthy Matthew Stafford. Originally, my prediction was seven wins on the season. After the Lions finished with the 31st-ranked defense in 2019, I didn’t think they could get much worse. Even a slightly below-average defense with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s offense could at least keep them in the playoff hunt.

Now, after only two weeks, the defense very possibly could be worse. If I was given a do-over final record prediction, knowing what we know now, I’d go with five wins. The offense will get the job done, and pull out some victories.

2.) What is the most reasonable best-case scenario we can hope for this season? -- @MrEasyStreet

A: To be honest, I’m at the point where I don’t think the rigid mindset of Patricia is ever going to change -- meaning the defense is what it is.

However, in a scheme that is predicated on coverage over pass rush, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant coming back from injury, and rookie Jeff Okudah developing as the season progresses could help.

The return of receiver Kenny Golladay could go a long way, as well, for the offense. Stafford has looked a little rusty in the first couple weeks, and having a healthy Golladay could get the offense back on track to its 2019 form.

In no way am I predicting playoffs. But, if the Lions can fend off the injury bug a little bit, they should at least be competitive in more than a few games, and should be able to make Sundays somewhat interesting.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) What are the Lions’ strengths going into Week 3? -- @oroman96

A: Oddly enough, it looks like their offensive line. Center Frank Ragnow has continued where he left off from last season. Left tackle Taylor Decker hasn’t been noticed too much against some great pass rushers -- which is a good thing for a blindside protector. Rookie Jonah Jackson is playing like one of the better first-year offensive players in the league, as well. Both starting left guard Joe Dahl and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai are battling injuries. Vaitai is questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals, though.

Overall, the line has protected Stafford decently well, and has opened some lanes in the run game so far.

4.) What indication has Patricia given that this team will turn it around? Why, as fans, should we have any confidence in this team this season? -- @therealayk

A: It’s really tough to pinpoint any one reason of optimism regarding Patricia. He didn’t necessarily show much last year, and nothing seems different after two games into this season.

Considering that I often label myself as more of a glass-half-full type of individual and that my confidence in this regime is shot, I don’t know if I can provide much hope. Trust me, I always try to find silver linings, but it’s a struggle to do so right now. If I reach deep into the bag, I could say that Patricia has put together some decent gameplans against some of the better teams he has faced. Outside of that, I don’t really know what to say, other than having blind faith that something will work out.

5.) Why are they so predictable on defense? -- @MrBrianSchwartz

A: For a team that is supposed to be “multiple” on defense, they appear to be just the opposite. It’s well-documented how frequently Patricia utilizes a man-coverage attack and how infrequently they blitz the quarterback. Patricia has a philosophy that he must feel very strongly about, and won’t budge on his views.

Largely due to the personnel that Patricia and Quinn have brought in to fit the scheme, it almost limits what they can do. Their big, powerful players go against the grain of the athletic style of today’s NFL.

In short, despite their defenders being able to play in multiple spots, each player has very specific roles, and they don’t even do those particularly well. In saying that, I still think it’s Patricia's stubbornness to adapt that makes their defense so predictable. Remember, I’m not an NFL coach, and there is no doubt that Patricia knows plenty more about the X’s and O’s than I do. From an outsider perspective, the predictability aspect just doesn’t make much sense.

6.) If Patricia and Quinn get let go, who are your top choices for head coach and GM? -- @CTyslenko

A: I will say the same thing as I always say before a new head coach or general manager is hired: For a new head coach with no previous head coaching experience (i.e. a coordinator), it’s extremely difficult to gauge how that assistant/coordinator will translate to a head coach. Sometimes, coordinators are just good coordinators and bad head coaches.

If I had to choose one, I’ll go with the fan-favorite: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He is someone who comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree, and his offense is very creative while using elite athletes to create mismatches. The Chiefs exemplify what new-school NFL football is all about.

As far as a new GM, I really don’t care who it is, as long as they want to add football players with some high potential.

One of my biggest complaints since day one with Quinn has been his high-floor, low-ceiling type of mantra. More often than not, his guys end up being nothing more than average NFL players. He prioritizes depth pieces, high-character, blue-collar leaders -- which is great -- but seems to be adverse to taking some calculated risks on high-upside prospects with a red flag here and there. I just want a regime that will target playmakers, top-notch athletes, take some swings for the fences and will ultimately cater the scheme to players' strengths.

One last thing, it wouldn’t hurt to have someone who wants to keep talent, instead of shipping talent out to only replace the aforementioned individuals with inferior scheme fits.

