Lions Look to Cory Undlin to Be Defensive Coordinator

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Lions will name Cory Undlin as their next defensive coordinator.

Undlin served as the Eagles' defensive backs coach last season.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Undlin was "always" the name that would get mentioned by Eagles players as the coach that could internally replace former Detroit head man Jim Schwartz as Philadelphia defensive coordinator.

Then, there's this: Undlin has familiarity with Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Undlin's first assistant coaching stop in the NFL was with the Patriots back in 2004. It also was Patricia's first season as an NFL coach.

During the 2018 season, Undlin was part of the Eagles' coaching staff that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

According to McLane, Undlin will not call defensive plays initially.

Undlin replaces Paul Pasqualoni, who stepped down after the 2019 season to reportedly spend more time with his family.

