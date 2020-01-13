LionMaven
4 Draft Prospects to Watch in National Championship Game

John Maakaron

In a matchup fans of college football are anticipating, No. 1 LSU takes on No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game.

There are no shortage of NFL Draft prospects playing in the finale of the college football playoff. They will be looking to make significant plays to help their respective teams and raise their draft profile at the same time. 

Here are four draft prospects Lions fans should pay attention to during the National Championship Game. 

Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson - LSU

USATSI_13845054_168388382_lowres
LB K'Lavon Chaisson© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Draft Network:

"The table is set for Chaisson to experience a swell of production and captivate draft circles with his versatility, explosiveness, power, quickness and agility."

Chaisson has demonstrated versatility in space, as LSU has played him as a rush linebacker, a nickel defender and a zone cover option. 

Running Back Travis Etienne - Clemson

USATSI_13847393_168388382_lowres
RB Travis Etienne - Clemson© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

On the season, Etienne has 1,536 rushing yards on 192 carries, 22 combined touchdowns and 396 yards receiving. 

Has shown a solid ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Many pundits are slotting Etienne to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons - Clemson

USATSI_13371011_168388382_lowres
LB Isaiah Simmons - Clemson© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons can do it all on defense. This season, he has made significant contributions for the Clemson defense.

On the season, has recorded 97 tackles with 14 quarterback pressures, seven sacks and three interceptions. 

Mel Kiper of ESPN has Simmons ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker and sixth-overall draft prospect.

If head coach Matt Patricia is looking for versatile players, Simmons fits that requirement perfectly.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton - LSU

USATSI_13733888_168388382_lowres
Cornerback Kristian Fulton - LSU© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Senior Kristian Fulton plays the cornerback position as well as anyone at the collegiate level. 

On Monday, will be matching up against receivers Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross from Clemson.

On the season, has 32 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and one interception. 

His 306 coverage snaps in press coverage were the third most in the country. He was rated among the 15 best FBS corners in raw PFF grade per snap in press coverage.

