Jameson Williams made his first significant impact as a Detroit Lion Sunday, in the team’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The speedy wideout was on the receiving end of a 41-yard pass from Jared Goff, and strolled into the end zone on his first snap of the game, giving him his first career touchdown. It was his only catch, but not his only impactful play. He later delivered a crushing down-block to spring running back Justin Jackson’s touchdown run.

The rookie, according to Zebra Technologies, hit a top speed of 20.31 mph on his touchdown catch. That mark was the fastest speed by a wideout on a reception in Week 15.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the performance was encouraging from the 2022 No. 12 overall pick.

“It was good, it was real good,” Campbell explained. “That’s what he’s got in him, he’s not afraid to do that stuff. Certainly, getting the touchdown with him was good, it’s what you would expect. It was better than the week before, but he’s got a little ways to go, like anybody would that hadn’t played a ton of football in this league yet. And, he will, he wants to, he’s very coachable. Shoot, there was a couple things where he came off, and he knew immediately. Certainly, we like where he’s going. It was better, and we expect him to be even better this week.”

The head coach added that speed would be a point of emphasis for the rookie, as it always is for the fast wideout.

Detroit chose Williams 12th overall, eight picks after the New York Jets selected cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. The Lions will take on the Jets Sunday.

Despite holding the No. 2 overall pick, Campbell said the team never really considered taking the cornerback, before selecting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the pick.

“We thought about a lot of different guys, but I never really felt like it went there for (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and myself,” Campbell said. “We felt pretty comfortable with where we wanted to go with it.”

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

‘Heavyweight fight’ for Lions’ offensive line

As the Lions’ offense has improved, Detroit’s linemen up front have been getting attention.

The quintet of blockers has been lauded as one of the league’s best young cores at their respective positions. They will be met with a fierce test Sunday, as the Jets’ defensive line is stout.

Campbell stated that the team is embracing the competition that will be presented.

“It’s a huge test, because I know that this team that we’re getting ready to face is very much like we are in that sense, I would say,” Campbell said. “I think Coach Saleh, he’s about the toughness and overcoming adversity, all these things and you’re built a certain way. I think that, we’re going up to their place, we’re out in the elements, though I don’t think it’ll be too bad. And, we’re both jockeying for playoff positions here. This is critical for both of us. So, this is a heavyweight fight, because I love our O-line. This is a worthy, quality opponent, man, especially their front. So, this is gonna be pretty fun.”

Notes

Quarterback Jared Goff has been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week, after his 330-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings.