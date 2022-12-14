Robert Saleh speaks about the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

The Detroit Lions (6-7) will face off against the New York Jets (7-6) in a Week 15 contest that has the opportunity to be the most competitive game in the entire NFL.

Robert Saleh spoke to reporters Wednesday prior to Jets practice and provided his initial thoughts on the anticipated matchup.

New York's second-year head coach was asked about Detroit's offense, Jared Goff and the work the team put in to evaluate the eventual No. 2 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson.

"We did a lot of work on him," Saleh explained, when asked about Detroit's talented defensive lineman. "He's exactly what we thought he'd be. High effort and relentless. He's got a tremendous skill set to him. He's doing a really nice job, and has this kind of production as a rookie. And he still has four games left. I would not be surprised to see him get to double-digits (sacks). We we felt like he was a double-digit, he'd be a perennial double-digit sack guy. I don't know if you ever would expect that out of a rookie. He's been fantastic."

When asked about Goff, Saleh expressed the 28-year-old signal caller was playing as well as the best quarterbacks in the league.

"Jared Goff, he was the number one pick in the draft and he's led a team to a Super Bowl," Saleh said. "And when he's back there and he's comfortable, he's as good as anybody in this game. And he's playing at a very high level. He's taking care of the football. I think he's got seven interceptions on the year. He delivers. I mean, he is, he's very accurate. Very accurate with the football, quick decision-maker. He is very comfortable back there and he's playing very, very well."

Thankful for the opportunity to interview with the Lions

Saleh acknowledged being a fan of Lions running back Barry Sanders growing up.

He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to sit down with the Lions front office, when he interviewed for the open head coaching position last season. Saleh noted that he is quite happy to be in current situation he is in coaching the Jets.

Jets quarterback situation comes more into focus

Saleh announced the team is still preparing this week as if Mike White is the starter.

Last week, White left the game in the second quarter against the Bills after Ed Oliver levied a vicious hit.

What is also noteworthy is Zach Wilson has now been elevated to be the No. 2 quarterback behind White, surpassing veteran Joe Flacco on the depth chart.