Why Lions' Offense Struggled in First Half against Ravens: 'We Stalled Out'

The Detroit Lions offense made the necessary adjustments at halftime against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Detroit Lions' have struggled to put together a complete 60-minute performance against their first three opponents.

Against the Green Bay Packers last week, Detroit's offense started strong, only to fade over the course of the last 30-minutes.

This week, Detroit was unable to score a single point in the first half, as many of the team's offensive weapons struggled to get anything going against the Baltimore Ravens' defense.

“I just think we focused a little bit more on trying to get Swifty (D’Andre Swift) involved. We were trying to get T.J. (Hockenson) going a little bit," head coach Dan Campbell said. "They did a pretty good job on defense with him. I just think that we stalled out. We never really got in a rhythm. We were trying to hit some shot plays downfield."

In the second half, the team started to move the football with much better efficiency and were led by their talented second-year running back.

"We couldn’t get them other than (Quintez) Cephus got the DPI against him, which helped certainly get us to the 50. But Swift kind of had the hot hand, so we were trying to give it to him a little bit," Campbell said. "I thought (Jared) Goff played pretty good in the second half, man. He came to life. He gave us a chance, moved us all the way down there. We just have to get going sooner.”

“We just calling the plays, executing a little bit better," Swift said postgame. "Didn’t have any penalties on that opening drive. We just got to find a way to start better.”

