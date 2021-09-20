Detroit Lions' Week 2 Inactives: Kalif Raymond, Levi Onwuzurike Active

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 2 inactive list against the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions (0-1) are 11.5-point road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (0-1).

With wideout Tyrell Williams missing game action due to a head injury suffered in Week 1, the Lions' offense must call upon wideouts who do not have a significant amount of career receptions to shoulder the load.

"We’re definitely going to need some guys to step up, because Tyrell (Williams), that’s going to be hard to replace," Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told reporters last week. "He was a starter in this league and a veteran at that. That’s hard to replace at this point with a young group, but guys have got to step up and start making a name for themselves at some point. Might as well start this week.”

Younger members of the roster who are likely to see increased reps and targets include Trinity Benson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus and Tom Kennedy.

“(Trinity) Benson is getting better every practice. We threw him out there last week. I think he had been here for three days, and he did a good job for the length of time that he’s been here. But, he’s gotten better. So, he will play more," Lynn said. "He will see more reps, and Saint’s (Amon-Ra St. Brown) reps will go up this week. We’ll see what happens. (Tom) Kennedy, I believe he’s going to play this week.”

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 2 inactives:

CB Corey Ballentine

OLB Austin Bryant

RB Jermar Jefferson

DE Kevin Strong

WR Tyrell Williams

