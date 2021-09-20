Predictions: Lions-Packers

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for tonight's contest between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Christian Booher

Detroit will match up with an angry Aaron Rodgers, which is never a recipe for success. Rodgers dices up a beat-up secondary, and reminds the Lions why he’s among the best in the league. Detroit struggles to establish the run, and Jared Goff throws two interceptions.

Packers 31, Lions 10

Vito Chirco

The Packers come into this Week 2 matchup, coming off their worst loss -- 38-3 -- in the Aaron Rodgers era. I don't think Rodgers & Co. are going to allow anything remotely close to that to happen for a second straight week, especially at Lambeau Field and against a divisional foe in the Lions.

Sure, Detroit could keep it close for a bit by controlling the time of possession for the first half or so, via its one-two punch of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the backfield.

However, I see Rodgers and the Packers heating up and running away with this one in the second half, preventing Dan Campbell from grabbing his first win as Lions head man.

Packers 31, Lions 17

Camren Clouthier

In a season where the Lions have already shown some struggles, I think this is going to be a tough matchup for them, especially in light of the injury to Tyrell Williams. However, due to the Aaron Rodgers drama, maybe the Lions can catch a break. It will take strong play from Detroit QB Jared Goff and others like T.J. Hockenson, Frank Ragnow and Ifeatu Melifonwu/Amani Oruwariye, if the Lions hope to make this one interesting.

Packers 35, Lions 21

Daniel Kelly

I am taking the Lions in the upset. I just like the fight the Lions are showing, and I do not at all like the direction QB Aaron Rodgers is going.

Lions 21, Packers 17

John Maakaron

That was an exciting Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Ravens. Can the Lions go on the road and hang with the defending NFC North champs to pull off the upset? I don't see how the Lions can keep up offensively, like the Ravens were able to do, as they will be counting on young wideouts to fill in for Tyrell Williams. Kalif Raymond was listed as questionable on the latest injury report, as well. I hope Dan Campbell and his team can put everything together and play a complete game in all three phases, because that is what it will take to leave Lambeau Field with the victory. I don't see it just yet.

Packers 30, Lions 20

Adam Strozynski

Boy, oh boy, have the Detroit Lions walked into a hornets' nest.

This Green Bay Packers team is upset, and is looking to take advantage of this Detroit defense. Aaron Rodgers wants to change the early-season narrative, and does so against this possibly worse than last year Lions defense.

Packers 34, Lions 24

