The Detroit Lions are 3-point road underdogs to the New York Giants.

In their last meeting back in 2019, Matthew Stafford tossed two touchdowns to wideout Kenny Golladay to snap a three-game losing streak, as Detroit defeated New York, 31-26, to take their record to 3-3-1.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 81 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Giants (7-2) to defeat the Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium.

With Brian Daboll now leading the Giants, the Lions must play a clean game on the road, since their NFC East opponent simply does not make too many mistakes.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Dabs (Brian Daboll), and he’s a sharp guy. He’s sharp. He can think quick on his feet, really good teacher, and great personality," said Dan Campbell. "He’s somebody you just -- he’s infectious. He’s someone you want to be around. So look, and his team’s playing hard, and they play smart. There again, they don’t make mistakes, and that’s why they’re winning games.”

For Detroit's defense, limiting Saquon Barkley's effectiveness is paramount, as the talented running back had a very productive first half of the season.

“A big back, electric, can make you miss, hard to tackle, knee-bender not a waist-bender, has the burst, has good vision," Duce Staley told reporters. "And that’s the thing that as a defensive player you have to tackle him. Hitting won’t work. You’ve got to wrap him up to the ground. So, when you turn on some of the plays and watch some of his explosives, I’ll just watch any of his runs. He may get hit sometimes or stagnated. But if you don’t wrap him up he’ll turn the corner and he has the speed to finish. So, electric back, dynamic.”