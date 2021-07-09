Scouting CB Quinton Dunbar

Since beating the odds back in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, cornerback Quinton Dunbar has made a career of proving doubters wrong.

Dunbar played wide receiver at the University of Florida, before being converted to wide receiver while with the Washington Football Team.

Dunbar shined in Washington, and cashed in early in 2018 on a three-year/$10.5 million deal (including $5.25M in guaranteed money and a $3M signing bonus).

Dunbar played in a total of 58 games for Washington, before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

It seemed Seattle might have pulled one over on Washington, but then Dunbar ran into significant off-field legal issues (all charges ended up being dropped). Dunbar then found his way back on to the field for the Seahawks, but a chronic knee injury eventually required surgery and limited him to just six games for Seattle (the third season in a row where Dunbar ended the season on injured reserve because of a chronic knee ailment).

Dunbar has now resurfaced in Detroit. He has signed what amounts to a one-year "prove-it" deal, which will pay him a little over $1.1 million ($137,500 signing bonus).

The way Dunbar's career has run its course, he has always found a way - - and now, he must find a way to do it again.

Teams will always take a chance on a guy with Dunbar's previously shown abilities and production. This time around, the team is Detroit.

Back when I evaluated Dunbar in Washington in 2019, I liked him. In fact, I thought it was a significant mistake for Washington to trade him, especially for only a fifth-round pick.

He did after all lead Washington in interceptions, with four that season, and he played with a good deal of swag and confidence (something the good corners all have).

In my evaluation that season, I gave Dunbar a "B" grade, saying at that point of his career, "I would match him up against the opponent's best receiver."

The one thing I have learned over the years, however, is to never rely on old evaluations. Players change - - and some players, in fact, change very quickly.

Bill Parcells used to have this saying, "Two years in the NFL is a lifetime." And, with that said, it has been two years since I have looked at Dunbar. As an evaluator, I cannot rely on what I saw back then. Too many teams have made that mistake.

I went back, and I pulled the 38 plays Dunbar was a part of in 2020 for Seattle, before the knee injury. And, it was good to see that he looks pretty much the same on film.

The biggest difference was he looked a little more tentative at times, and I did not see quite the same ability to jump routes.

#1 CB Quinton Dunbar - 6-foot-2, 202 pounds

Grade: B- (Good player, but not elite; he’s good enough to win with, however)

Scouting Report

Tall, lanky and experienced corner with good straight-line speed and aggressive man-coverage skills. Lacks second gear, and has some noticeable tightness in his hips. Understands the art of playing receiver, given his collegiate background of playing the position.

In 2020, played a lot of "off-man/zone," during which he tried to keep the action in front of him. Good break downhill. Good enough to make a play on the ball (very solid performance vs. NE in Week 2). Has some play-making skills, if he breaks in time. Showed he can still play tight, man-on slants and crossing routes, and he will challenge for the ball. Struggled some adjusting in time on quick break points, on comeback routes, for example, or when attempting to make a tackle in the open field.

Tended to play in a system in Seattle that was more "bend and don't break," with a lot of "off-man" coverages, where he would make the stop after the fact. More than willing to stick his nose in there on support, but does look somewhat hesitant and tentative before striking, to make sure he has it lined up. Geared more toward an aggressive man scheme to fit his nature. Did not look comfortable in Seattle's defense, as the season progressed. Very solid No. 2 corner, at this point of his career.

The wildcard is the knee injury. I still really like the aggressive nature he shows a lot of the time, and it can serve the Lions very well in their quest to turn around their culture.

Can Dunbar bounce back? Detroit is betting he can, and if he does, then it's Detroit who picked one off this offseason in free agency.

