Lions Should Decline West Virginia Training Camp Invite

John Maakaron

The Lions are considering possibly holding a training camp outside of the state of Michigan.

Currently, Detroit's Allen Park facility is closed, as the team has been conducting virtual meetings. 

"We’re in the middle of phase two, and then, phase three starts in June -- is commonly referred to as OTAs and practice," Patricia said during a recent WJR radio interview. 

Should Detroit consider alternative venues for holding training camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing shutdown imposed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer?

According to Pro Football Talk, a venue in West Virginia called The Greenbrier has extended an invitation to both the Lions and the Panthers to conduct training camp.

The resort has previously been the site of training camp for both the Saints and Texans.

As PFT's Mike Florio explains, 

"The Panthers are considering a relocation in and around the scheduled arrival of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, in late August. So, in theory, the Lions could conduct camp at The Greenbrier and the Panthers could follow the Lions for sessions late in the preseason preparation process."

With training camp approximately two months away, Detroit must consider all of its options to prepare for the upcoming season.

As each day passes, more and more events are being planned.  

The National Hockey League recently announced its plans to return and hold a 24-team playoff to determine the Stanley Cup champion for the 2019-20 season.

While this is only a proposal, Detroit should decline the invitation until it is certain that holding training camp in Michigan is out of the question. 

