In a season when securing a postseason berth is of the utmost importance for the Lions organization, ESPN's computer simulations don't believe it is likely to happen.

The Football Power Index runs thousands of computer simulations to establish win totals and the percentage chance of making the postseason for each NFL franchise.

“One area in which FPI is particularly helpful is its ability to calculate strength of schedule. SOS is often calculated by using last year's win-loss record, but that is a faulty measure. It fails to capture the fact that teams can be of different quality than their record suggests, given offseason player movement and the various effects of home-field advantage and rest differential. Though FPI is heavily reliant on preseason win totals, it teases out team ratings and therefore can calculate schedule strength without really running into any of those problems."

As expected, Detroit comes in ranked near the bottom of the league.

ESPN’s FPI predicts the Lions as the 28th-best team in the league with a projected win total of 6.6 and a 17% chance of making the playoffs.

Should the Lions actually end up in the postseason, it is still unlikely Detroit ends up with its first playoff victory since 1991.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, "The Lions have a 6% chance to win a playoff game. There's a chance!"

Luckily, it is still early in the virtual offseason, and there are still ample opportunities for Detroit to make improvements to the current roster.

