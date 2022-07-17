Lions 106 Receptions by Running Backs Ranked Fourth in NFL

Quarterback Jared Goff is going to have increased expectations his second season in Motown.

With added weapons at the wide receiver position, the veteran signal-caller should have every opportunity to showcase whether or not he will be the leader of the offense for the next several NFL seasons.

One aspect of the offense that should continue to succeed is the ability of the running backs to catch passes out of the backfield.

According to the Lions team website, "The 106 combined receptions from Lions backs was the fourth most in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay (110), Las Vegas (108) and Carolina (107).

Swift was the leader among the running backs in receptions before a shoulder injury derailed his season in November.

"I feel like if I'm healthy the sky is the limit," Swift told reporters this offseason, via the team's website. "(Running backs coach) Duce (Staley) is going to take me to that level. I trust him. He trusts my ability. The guys around pushing me. We push each other. There's a lot of hidden yardage out there when I watch the tape from last year."

Swift added, "I'm really critical of myself. I was watching tape the other day, like the first six games (of 2021), I feel like I missed a lot of runs. Be more patient, fall forward, run behind my pads a little better, route running being more crisp. All those little details and stuff to work on to take my game to the next level."

Ahead of the start of training camp, it is important to note the competition behind Swift is expected to be fierce.

Veteran Jamaal Williams obviously has the leg up on others, but Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson each will be battling for increased reps and playing time.

Also in the mix is San Diego State running back Greg Bell, who signed after the draft as an undrafted free agent.