Lions Sign RB Justin Jackson

Detroit Lions announce two roster moves on Monday.

The Detroit Lions have likely found their replacement for running back Greg Bell, who suffered an injury to his hip/back the first week of training camp. 

On Monday afternoon, it was announced by the team the signing of free agent running back Justin Jackson

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week the undrafted rookie running back was injured on the second-to-last play of seven-on-seven drills on Thursday. 

Bell was helped off the field by the medical staff after clutching the back of his leg going towards the ground

Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike have been receiving extra reps in his absence.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are expected to be at the top of the running back depth chart to start the 2022 season. 

After a successful high school career, Jackson joined the Northwestern Wildcats n 2014. 

In his freshman year, he started five of 12 games and recorded 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns on 245 carries. 

Jackson became the leading rusher in Northwestern history and became the ninth player in NCAA history to have four years with 1,000 yards in 2016.

Jackson was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In four NFL seasons with the Chargers, Jackson has amassed 1,040 rushing yards on 206 attempts, four touchdowns and 508 receiving yards. 

In another announced move, wide receiver Corey Sutton was also placed on the Reserve/Retired list. 

