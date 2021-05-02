Lions Sign UDFA WR Sage Surratt

As the Detroit Lions' draft unfolded, many supporters were wondering when the organization would address its need at wide receiver.

USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was selected in the fourth round by the Lions, finally ending the rumblings and concerns of supporters.

"Well, from the sounds of it, after we drafted (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, I felt like people finally would get off my ass about not getting a receiver," Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said following the draft. "Besides that, no. We just achieved the goal of we stuck to what we said that we were going to do, and that’s just get good football players and get the best football players that fit what we’re looking for. I believe that’s what we set out to do, and that’s what we did. That’s what we feel good about."

After the conclusion of the draft, the Lions signed several undrafted free agents, including wideouts Sage Surratt, Jonathan Adams and Javon McKinley.

Surratt, 23, doesn’t possess game-breaking speed, but has the ability to use crisp route-running to find his way open.

At 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, Surratt will have the opportunity to compete for a position on Detroit's roster.

In college, Surratt finished the 2019 season with 1,001 yards on 66 receptions, along with 11 touchdowns, for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Despite only playing in nine games, Surratt was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, and was named first-team All-ACC.

Time will tell if his decision to opt out was in his best interests long term, but the Lions are hoping he can find success and earn his way on to the roster.