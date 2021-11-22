Snap Counts: Lions-Browns

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Cleveland Browns.

Offense

Quarterbacks

After running 58 offensive plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Lions only ran 48 offensive plays in Week 11 against the Browns.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (35) 73%

Jamaal Williams: (13) 27%

Jason Cabinda: (9) 19% -- 19 special teams snaps (86%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (1) 2% -- 17 special teams snaps (77%)

With the return of Jamaal Williams to the lineup, the distribution of playing time returned to how it has been for the season, as D'Andre Swift played 70% of offensive snaps, while Williams played nearly 30% of snaps.

Godwin Igwebuike, who had a stellar touchdown run against the Steelers, only played one offensive snap.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (42) 88%

Brock Wright: (13) 27% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Wide receivers

Josh Reynolds: (43) 90%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (41) 61% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

Kalif Raymond: (34) 71% -- Five special teams snap (23%)

Tom Kennedy: (3) 6%

KhaDarel Hodge: (2) (4%) -- Nine special teams snaps (41%)

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (48) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Penei Sewell: (48) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Taylor Decker: (48) 100%

Evan Brown: (45) 94% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Tommy Kraemer: (33) 69% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (15) 31%

Will Holden: (4) 8% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Ryan McCollum: (3) 6% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Defensive linemen

Nick Williams: (37) 50%

Michael Brockers: (37) 50%

Julian Okwara: (37) 50% -- 11 special teams snaps (50%)

Alim McNeill: (33) 45%

Levi Onwuzurike: (30) 41% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

John Penisini: (23) 31% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

Da'Shawn Hand: (12) 16% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Da'Shawn Hand only played 12 defensive snaps after suffering an injury in Week 11.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (74) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Austin Bryant: (60) 81% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Charles Harris: (55) 74% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (48) 65% -- 9 special teams snaps (41%)

Derrick Barnes: (19) 26% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

Anthony Pittman: 20 special teams snaps (91%)

Josh Woods: 17 special teams snaps (77%)

Austin Bryant saw a significant increase in playing time, as he played 60 defensive snaps.

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (74) 100%

Tracy Walker: (74) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

Will Harris: (69) 93% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

Jerry Jacobs: (66) 89% -- One special teams snaps (5%)

AJ Parker: (35) 47% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Dean Marlowe: (27) 36% -- Five special teams snaps (23%)

Bobby Price: (4) 5% -- 17 special teams snaps (77%)

C.J. Moore: 17 special teams snaps (77%)

Jalen Elliott: 17 special teams snaps (77%)

Mark Gilbert: Five special teams snaps (23%)

