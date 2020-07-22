Matthew Stafford, Trey Flowers and Duron Harmon all stepped onto a very important virtual stage this week.

Three of the more notable names on the Lions' roster all participated in the virtual voter education and registration town hall hosted by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE).

Ensuring that people understand their voices can be heard in the community by way of voting was at the forefront of the discussion, along with breaking down any stigmas surrounding voting.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also joined the three in an effort to enlighten the community on just how important it is to be an active participant in 2020.

“It’s about how much of an impact you do have when you do vote. And when you look again throughout the history of our country -- every single moment in which things have gotten better, in which problems have gotten solved, when solutions have been implemented -- it’s been because citizens demanded change," Benson said during the town hall.

Michigan now allows same-day registration, plus all registered voters have the ability to vote by mail.

The passion that Benson, Stafford, Harmon and Flowers had for the subject of change was palpable throughout the panel.

After the recent death of civil rights legend John Lewis, the history of what’s gone into people having the ability to utilize their voices, including the ballot measure passed in Michigan in 2018 allowing any registered voter to request and cast an absentee ballot for any reason, became an important subject that Stafford felt compelled to touch on.

"A lot of people need to stay safe and stay home, but need to get their voice heard, too," Stafford said. "And that was leadership, without seeing the end, doing what was right at the time. And look at what an opportunity that gives all of us, all the people of Detroit, the state of Michigan, the ability to make change from their couch. "

He added, "And that's an empowering thing, and those people were leading us without even knowing it. So, don't ever think your voice doesn't count or what you say to somebody doesn't matter because it can make a difference in the long run."

Flowers has recognized the importance of voting since he was a young boy. He registered to vote as soon as he turned 18.

His grandfather and uncle took part in the iconic Selma to Montgomery, Ala., marches in March of 1965 that led to the Voting Rights Act of '65, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.

"Just the stories from my dad telling us and how much family, personally, sacrificed to go out there and march -- and then, my grandmother on my mom's side, she was pregnant at the time, but she was going out there giving them water, helping in that way," Flowers said. "Just, you know, just a shaky, scary moment, I guess.

"She kind of passed through, and was delivering the water. And there was a white lady behind her that they actually killed. They were going out there trying to stop the protests, and they actually killed that lady. It kind of hit kind of close to home, knowing that grandmama and my granduncles, they were that close to being sacrificed and putting their life on the line for voting."

Even as Flowers has gotten older and has become a well-known NFL player, with extra responsibilities that have come from being in the league, he still has made time for voting, even if it's been through casting an absentee ballot.

"That's why it was so important to me," Flowers commented. "I was taught on it growing up and taught the importance of it, and I think just knowing how much, how far we came as a country, as a whole, to get the right to vote, get people the right to vote and how important it is to let your voice be heard."

Harmon also shared an interesting anecdote about when he first voted. He said it came during the 2012 presidential election that led to President Barack Obama's second term in office.

"My mother, she sat me down and she explained the importance of voting, the ancestors that died — we’re talking about really died — who died on the streets for us to have this opportunity," Harmon said. "You got to think about it, 60, 70 years ago, my grandmother couldn’t vote. My great-grandmother who just passed, she couldn’t vote. That’s just what it was. And she fought for us to have that opportunity, and then, I had a son at 20 when I was in college, and she broke it down even further, like, 'you’re voting for your son as well, for the rights that he will have eventually. You’re trying to set that legacy, to let him know that this is the opportunity that we fought for as a group of people.' Let’s not take it for granted because 50, 60, 100, 200 years ago, they had no shot. So, I just, it’s my duty to vote for the ancestors who laid down their life for us to have this opportunity."

Athletes recognizing that they can use their vast following in the social media age to make an impact beyond the sports world is vital.

The Lions showed that they are keenly aware of that by taking part in a very timely virtual event this week.

Influential voices that have a positive presence in their community can make a huge difference on disenfranchised individuals, and perhaps this is the start of something very promising in Michigan.