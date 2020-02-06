T.J. Hockenson is Poised to Make Big Jump in 2020

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is poised to make a big jump in 2020. The Lions are counting on last year's first round pick to rebound from an injury riddled rookie season.

By selecting Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in the first round last year, expectations were high for his rookie campaign.

Everybody was put on notice following his first taste of NFL action.

Against the Cardinals, Hockenson looked like the next Rob Gronkowski. He finished his first game for Detroit with six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, that level of performance was not sustained. In 2019, he recorded 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns. He earned a 60.7 PFF grade for his rookie campaign.

Despite his struggles, many still have very high hopes for Hockenson.

That includes George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

"T.J. is a hell of player," Kittle said during a Super Bowl media session. "I remember his first summer workouts, him and Noah (Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant) came in and it was the very first 7-on-7 drill and he completely Mossed a guy, ripped the ball right out of his hands and I was like, 'Well, good thing I'm graduating because he'll probably take my spot.'"

Kittle added, "He's incredibly gifted, and he knows that. He's got a lot of great days ahead of him. Playing tight end as a rookie is tough. I wasn't very special my rookie year. It's not just X's and O's, you have to grow up a little bit, too."

According to PFF.com:

"Hockenson has a lot to improve upon, but he showcased the skillset to be one of the best all-around tight ends in the NFL during his time at Iowa, finishing his final college season with a 90.8 receiving grade and a 74.9 run-blocking grade. Getting past the injury issues he dealt with as a rookie, Hockenson could take a big jump in a Detroit offense that should be improved with the return of Matthew Stafford in 2020."

Related

Will Detroit Lions Upgrade Linebackers in 2020?

Draft Profile: EDGE Anfernee Jennings

3 Reasons Why Lions Will Win NFC North in 2020