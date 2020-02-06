Will Detroit Upgrade Linebackers this Offseason?

When you review film from the 2019 season, several things become apparent.

Detroit's defense did indeed struggle with some fundamental aspects of the game.

Tackling was inconsistent throughout the season, and Detroit's linebackers struggled with coverage in the passing game.

Will there be sweeping changes and upgrades made to boost the linebacking corps?

Not so fast says Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. He writes in his 2020 positional preview, "I don’t foresee any major personnel changes coming at the linebacker position this offseason."

"Overall, though, there has been nothing to suggest that the Lions are interested in making any sweeping changes with their linebacking corps. Don’t be surprised if they go into 2020 with most the same personnel intact," Reisman writes.

Let's check-in on what others are discussing this week about the Detroit Lions.

The Lions' Wire Jeff Risdon - What the lions are getting in their new OG

Risdon takes a look at what the Lions are getting from their new offensive guard Joshua Garnett, who was signed earlier this week:

"If Garnett is in shape and can stay on the field, he’ll get a chance to prove his technique has improved. With Graham Glasgow and Kenny Wiggins both free agents, there are openings at the Lions’ odd right guard rotation. Based on his NFL history, it’s hard to see Garnett even making it through the full preseason, but he’s worth a flyer as a low-cost reclamation project."

Detroit Free Press' Carlos Monarrez - How close are Detroit Lions to the Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Closer than you think

It's hope season for Monarrez, as he explains why Detroit is not really that far away from being at the same level as the Chiefs:

Monarrez writes, "In six out of nine categories, the Lions are either close to or better than the Chiefs. That doesn’t mean the Lions don’t still have lots of ground to make up if they want to approach the caliber of play of a Super Bowl champion. But when you lose a head-to-head game by four points, maybe you’re not that far away after all."

