Detroit Lions to Wear Throwback Uniform against Bears

The Detroit Lions do not often wear their throwback uniform, so when they do decide to don a popular uniform combination, many supporters take notice.

On Thanksgiving, fans were hoping the team would don the classic throwback uniform against the Buffalo Bills, but instead chose to wear the less popular color rush uniform.

Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio interview, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed the team would indeed be donning the classic throwback uniform this Sunday against the Bears.

Detroit's divisional matchup with the Bears could be be the final home game of the 2022 regular season for a team that has started to catch the attention of supporters and the national media.

Campbell and his young roster will be seeking to rebound after a disappointing Week 16 performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, the team did not execute at the same level on both sides of the football like they had been the previous eight weeks.

"There was a lack of aggressiveness. There was a lack of finish. There was a lack of detail. A lack of discipline," said Campbell Monday. "There was a number of different things that showed up that were very uncharacteristic of how we've been playing."

For Detroit, winning at home is paramount, as a loss could potentially eliminate the team from playoff contention.

