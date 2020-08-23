Detroit Lions Training Camp: Sunday Participation Report

The Lions endured a hot day of practice in pads Sunday in Allen Park, and experienced some notable player absences, too.

Rookies D'Andre Swift, Jason Huntley and Hunter Bryant were all held out of practice, while second-year running back Bo Scarbrough and career journeyman receiver Victor Bolden also were out for the day.

Bryant and Scarbrough were announced as no-shows in Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's pre-practice media session.

Bryant, an undrafted free-agent tight end out of Washington, left Saturday's practice early with an apparent right hamstring injury. It is not yet known about the severity of the injury.

Swift, Detroit's second-round pick this past April, reportedly injured his upper left leg Thursday, and hasn't practiced since.

Scarbrough, meanwhile, has missed the last five practices with an undisclosed injury.

The reason for Bolden and Huntley being held out of practice has not yet been revealed.

Additionally, veterans Kenny Golladay, Kerryon Johnson and Desmond Trufant did not participate in team drills.

Other notables that did not take part in the entire day of practice were right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who left practice prematurely with a trainer after spending some time under a cooling tent, and potential starting left guard Joe Dahl.

It is not known why the two exited practice early.

Punting competition breaks out

The Lions ended practice Sunday with a punting competition.

The reported winner between Jack Fox and Arryn Siposs was Siposs.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges as the winner of the starting job at punter as training camp progresses.