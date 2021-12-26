Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 16 studs and duds, after their 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Close, but no cigar for the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Traveling to Atlanta, the Lions played the Falcons close for 60 minutes and had a chance to leave with a win.

However, it was not meant to be for coach Dan Campbell and company, as backup quarterback Tim Boyle threw an interception at the Falcons’ 1-yard line with 0:33 remaining.

Ultimately, the Falcons (7-8) walked away with a 20-16 win over the Lions (2-12-1).

STUD: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

The excellent close to the season continues for St. Brown, who finished with nine catches for 91 yards. Even with Boyle at the helm, the rookie found a way to make an impact on the offense that was otherwise very quiet.

St. Brown got into the end zone for the team’s first touchdown in the second quarter. It was Boyle’s first career touchdown pass, which the USC product high-pointed to haul in. After making the catch, he pushed his way across the plane of the goal line with some help from fellow wideout Josh Reynolds.

He also had two carries for 19 yards on the day. St. Brown had a long of 24 yards on a catch in the third quarter. He’s establishing himself as a top option, seeing 11 targets on the day.

Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: Tim Boyle, QB

Stepping in for Jared Goff, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test Monday, Boyle was tasked with leading the Lions to victory in his second career start. While the second attempt was much better than his debut, the Lions' offense lagged for much of Sunday under Boyle's direction.

Boyle finished the day 24-for-34 for 187 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was relatively consistent, but his arm strength was rarely tested as the team relied on a series of conservative passes.

He showed good chemistry with St. Brown, but made a critical mistake to seal the defeat. With Detroit deep in Atlanta territory late in the game, Boyle fired a pass across the middle of the field in the direction of Kalif Raymond.

The Falcons’ Foyesade Oluokun stepped in front of the pass and intercepted it, ending Detroit’s comeback hopes.

Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

STUD: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB

The evolution of Reeves-Maybin from special teams stalwart to contributor on defense has been outstanding to follow. With Alex Anzalone done for the season, the former Tennessee Volunteer has had to step in and take command of the Detroit defense.

Reeves-Maybin was once again solid in the middle of Aaron Glenn’s unit. He finished with a team-high eight tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble just before the two-minute warning that gave the Lions the ball back in great field position.

That forced fumble is the second by Reeves-Maybin in a clutch situation, with the first coming in Detroit’s 19-17 loss to Minnesota in Week 5. He has truly impressed Campbell, who speaks highly of the fifth-year backer regularly.

DUD: Craig Reynolds, RB

After his first career 100-yard rushing game, Reynolds struggled in the return of starter Jamaal Williams. He finished with 29 yards on 11 carries, just a 2.9 yards-per-carry average.

Reynolds was impactful in the pass game, though, catching three passes for 22 yards. However, he was knocked for a loss on a key third-down on the Lions’ penultimate drive of the game.

The preseason phenom came back down to Earth on Sunday, which hurt the offense. Luckily, Williams delivered a solid performance.

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

STUD: Jack Fox, P

Once again, Campbell elected to gamble on a fourth down. This time, Fox fired a pass to KhaDarel Hodge on a fourth-and-6, which went for 21 yards and a first down. With the completion, Detroit’s punter now has 38 yards passing on the season.

This stat puts him as the highest-passing Lions punter since Tom Skladany in 1980, an impressive total. In addition, he had two punts that averaged 54.5 yards. He dropped one inside the 20, and finished with a long of 57 yards.

DUD: Brock Wright, TE

Wright has picked up playing time in the place of T.J. Hockenson, who is done for the season. However, he hasn’t proven to be the prolific pass-catcher that the team’s previous starter was.

On three targets, Wright finished with three catches for four yards. He was also flagged for a false start in the third quarter.

Backup tight end Shane Zylstra left with an injury, as did fullback Jason Cabinda. With both out, Wright was truly the last man standing at the position besides extra lineman Will Holden. Wright will need to continue to produce to help the Lions, as they try to get to the season’s finish line.