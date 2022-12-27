Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after being defeated by the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Sports Illustrated

Week 17 rank: 17th

Previous rank: 12th

A loss to the Panthers was gut-punching for so many reasons. The worst of which? A team that Dan Campbell tried to make unflappable in moments like this down the stretch was absolutely knived by the running game in a spot that seriously derailed their attempt to make the playoffs.

USA Today

Week 17 rank: 14th

Previous rank: 10th

Will the clock strike midnight for Cinderella before postseason begins? Saturday's collapse at Carolina was a vivid reminder that no team in the league surrenders more yards or points than Detroit.

Yahoo Sports

Week 17 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 9th

Teams have bad games. Teams that start 1-6 can't afford bad games if they want to make the playoffs. The Lions aren't dead yet but Sunday's loss at Carolina sets them way back. And teams with playoff hopes shouldn't play as bad on defense as Detroit did on Sunday. It was a horrendous performance for a team that had played really well for about two months.

The Athletic

Week 17 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 8th

Who mistakenly ordered the Lions defense from the first half of the season to show up to Charlotte on Saturday? Carolina rushed for 320 yards in its 37-23 “ass-kicking,” including 240 in the first half alone. “We weren’t physically, mentally, emotionally ready today,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. One emotional letdown can be forgiven, even if the Lions no longer control their own destiny. With a 33 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Mock’s projections, things could be setting up for a winner-gets-in showdown with the Packers in Week 18.

Sporting News

Week 17 rank: 15th

Previous rank: 12th

The Lions have been an explosive offense and have excelled as a home team this season, but their issues overall defensively and not being able to play as well on the road will likely cost them a playoff shot under Dan Campbell.

ESPN

Week 17 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 12th

This week, ESPN explored each team's defining moment.

According to Eric Woodyard, "After falling to 1-6, coach Dan Campbell knew he had to make some changes. So after losing to Miami, the Lions let go of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant then traded Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson before going on to win six of their next seven games and making a late push for a playoff spot."

Bleacher Report

Week 17 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 12th

To say that the Lions were dominated in the trenches doesn't begin to describe it. They were gashed on the ground for a whopping 320 yards at 7.4 yards per carry. In a game in which the Lions were attempting to stake a claim as a legitimate playoff contender, Detroit fell behind 31-7 to a mediocre Panthers team.

The reality is that even when the Lions were winning, they were doing so despite their defense rather than because of it. Surrendering a staggering 570 yards of offense was just a reminder of how bad that unit really is.

The Ringer

Week 17 rank: 12th

Previous rank: 11th

Just as the Lions started to receive national attention for their high-scoring offense and an improved defense, the Panthers beat them to a pulp. Carolina rushed for more than 300 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry in an absolute bludgeoning of Detroit’s front seven on Saturday. It’s hard to buy the Lions as legit playoff contenders after such an embarrassing blowout loss.