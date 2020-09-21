Detroit played one of its ugliest games of the Matt Patricia era Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

It got dismantled by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 42-21.

While the defense is most at fault, having allowed nine offensive scores since the team's fourth-quarter debacle in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, the offense also hasn't been effective enough, and deserves to shoulder some of the blame.

Without further ado, here are Detroit's Week 2 offensive grades.

Quarterback

Simply, Matthew Stafford wasn't good enough for the Lions to win on Sunday.

And in totality, he was less effective than he was last week in the Lions' season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears.

He did finish with 244 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

But, just like a week ago, he threw an ugly pick -- this time at the 8:37 mark in the third quarter.

To make matters worse, it was returned for a touchdown, and gave the Packers a convincing 31-14 lead.

If the game wasn't already over before the interception, it was at this point.

And the Lions appeared to know it, as well. They managed to be outscored in the second half, 25-7.

Stafford hasn't been the largest source of the problem the last five quarters for Detroit, as it's clearly been the team's defense.

But, he's still been a part of the problem, which led me to his grade for his performance Sunday.

Grade: D+

Running backs

The running game basically disappeared after the Lions' first two offensive drives -- which both led to touchdowns.

Kerryon Johnson had five carries for 20 yards on the opening drive, including a one-yard rushing TD to cap off the drive.

However, he only had three more carries for 12 more yards the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, rookie running back D'Andre Swift was ineffective on the ground for a second straight week, with five rushes for a measly 12 yards.

Adrian Peterson was the team's leading rusher for a second consecutive week (seven rushes for 41 yards). But, 25 of those yards came on one carry.

It was a disappointing game overall for Detroit's backs.

Grade: C-

Wide receivers/tight ends

The biggest highlight of the group: T.J. Hockenson's performance.

The second-year tight end kept up his solid start to the season, with four receptions for 62 yards.

The biggest lowlight of the group: Danny Amendola's performance.

The veteran slot receiver managed to haul in only two of his seven targets from Stafford, and finished with just 21 receiving yards.

Marvin Jones Jr., although he recorded a TD catch, had a relatively lackluster day, as well.

He dropped two catchable balls, and finished with just 23 yards on four receptions.

Stafford & Co. noticeably missed Kenny Golladay's big-play presence in the passing game for a second straight week, and it led to a very mediocre performance from Detroit's pass-catchers on Sunday in Green Bay.

Grade: C-

Offensive line

The offensive line wasn't as solid this week and a large reason why: Oday Aboushi's play.

The veteran backup was subbing in for Joe Dahl at left guard yesterday, and got severely exposed.

He was responsible for two penalties (one of which was declined by the Packers), including one of the four personal fouls that the Lions committed.

Now that Dahl has been placed on injured reserve, Detroit's front-office brass, led by general manager Bob Quinn, needs to seriously look into finding a better replacement for Dahl than Aboushi.

The Lions' backs still managed to rush for 4.2 yards per carry, but Aboushi's subpar performance brought down the overall grade for the O-line in Week 2.

Grade: C

