SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions' Week 3 Offensive Grades

Vito Chirco

It was far from a pretty performance throughout all four quarters for the Lions Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Yet, they still managed to pull out the 26-23 victory -- their first win since beating the N.Y. Giants on Oct. 27, 2019. 

And Matthew Stafford, the man under center and the leader of the offense, played his best football of the 2020 season. 

Without further ado, here are Detroit's offensive grades after its Week 3 victory in the desert. 

Quarterback 

After a rough first two weeks, Matthew Stafford delivered his first solid performance of the 2020 season. 

Everything wasn't pretty, as he threw some balls behind receivers and did take four sacks -- some of which can definitely be attributed to poor offensive line play. 

However, he did manage to throw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, and he finished with a season-high passer rating of 119.0.

Also and most importantly, he led the Lions on a 10-play, 70-yard drive that set up Matt Prater's 39-yard, game-winning field goal to end regulation.

It marked Stafford's 29th fourth-quarter comeback -- the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2009 -- and his 35th game-winning drive -- the second-most by an NFL QB in the same span.

It was vintage Stafford on the last drive (4-of-4 for 62 yards), and it earned him his highest grade of the early season.

Grade: B+ 

Running backs 

Adrian Peterson was responsible for the bulk of the carries Sunday afternoon, rushing 22 times for 75 yards, including a game-high 27-yard long run on his first carry of the game. 

Detroit's other backs were basically MIA. 

Kerryon Johnson rushed three times for 16 yards, and served as more of a blocker than anything else.

Meanwhile, rookie running back D'Andre Swift failed to record a single carry, and was deployed exclusively as a pass-catcher in the Week 3 contest. 

Peterson, who has emerged as the Lions' lead back through three weeks, only averaged 3.4 yards per carry, and rushed for just 48 yards on 21 attempts -- a measly 2.3 yards per rush -- after his opening carry of the game.

It'll be interesting to see if Detroit tries to get Johnson and Swift more actively involved in the ground game in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

Grade: C 

Wide receivers/tight ends

Sunday was the story of the tight ends.

Second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson continued his steady play, with four receptions for 53 yards. And Jesse James -- where have you been, man? -- came alive, albeit with three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown.

It was a smart offensive gameplan put together by Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. He had mentioned during the offseason that he had talked to James about being more involved in the passing game in 2020, and it finally came to fruition in the Lions' Week 3 tilt.

As for the wide receivers, Kenny Golladay played for the first time this season, and put together a solid performance. 

He led all Detroit pass-catchers with six receptions for 57 yards and a score.

Sure, it wasn't a monstrous day for Golladay or any of the Lions' receivers -- no one amassed 60 reception yards.

However, it was good to see Golladay back on the field and to see him and Stafford renew their tremendous connection from a year ago. 

All in all, it was a solid day from Detroit's receivers group. 

Grade: B 

Offensive line 

The offensive line sure looked shaky in the desert.

The main culprit: Offseason acquisition Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who made his Lions debut on Sunday.

Vaitai started at right guard instead of at right tackle -- the position he was acquired to play at -- and looked out of place throughout the game. 

He was responsible for two of the four sacks the line permitted, and also committed a holding penalty which negated Stafford's beautifully thrown deep ball to Marvin Hall in the fourth quarter.

It was the definition of a forgettable performance from "Big V." 

And overall wise, it was the weakest performance this season from the O-line.

Grade: D+

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah intercepts Kyler Murray in the third quarter.

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

'We Set Our Bar High': Players on Lions' Defense Demanding Respect

Read more on why Jamie Collins and the Detroit Lions' defense want to prove critics of the defense wrong.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Okudah Admits Cardinals' 'High-Octane' Offense Exhausted Him

Jeff Okudah explains in postgame the play in which he took himself off the field Sunday

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions' 11-Game Losing Streak Ends with 26-23 Victory over Cardinals

Detroit starts the 2020 season 1-2 after a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Detroit Lions' Week 3 Inactives: Vaitai, Golladay to Make Season Debuts

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 3 inactive list.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Predictions: Lions-Cardinals

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Cardinals

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Scouting Tracy Walker

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides scouting reports on Detroit Lions safeties Tracy Walker and Will Harris

Daniel Kelly

by

RALionsFan

Despite Calls for Demise, Lions Show Resilience in Arizona

The Detroit Lions have held off critics, at least for now

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Rookie Snap Count Observations: D'Andre Swift Barely Plays

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift only plays six snaps for Detroit Lions against the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Through Two Games, Stafford Has Only Completed Two Deep Pass Attempts

The return of wide receiver Kenny Golladay can not come soon enough for the Detroit Lions' offense.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1