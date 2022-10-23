Lions' Week 7 Studs and Duds

Turnovers served as Detroit’s downfall in its return to action Sunday.

After enjoying a bye last week, the Lions took the field, and played competitively against the Dallas Cowboys for most of the afternoon. In the end, though, that effort wasn’t enough.

Each of the Lions’ final four drives ended in turnovers, with Dallas turning two of them into touchdowns. As a result, the Lions lost, 24-6, and fell to 1-5 on the year.

Here are the studs and duds from the loss.

STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson had a solid day in his first game off the bye week. The rookie appeared rejuvenated following his week off, and finished with 1.5 sacks. Sunday marked the first time he’d notched a sack since he had three in Detroit’s Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders.

On Dallas’ first drive, Hutchinson showed his strength and skill set when he reached around rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith and snared quarterback Dak Prescott to the ground with one hand.

In the third quarter, the Michigan product once again got to Prescott on a third-and-2, forcing a punt.

DUD: QB Jared Goff

The offensive struggles that plagued Detroit in a Week 5 loss at New England reared their ugly head once again in Week 7. For the second straight game, the Lions failed to score a touchdown, and were limited to just six points.

Goff turned the ball over four times, with three of the turnovers directly leading to Dallas touchdowns. The most critical turnover came midway through the fourth quarter, when -- with Detroit trailing, 10-6 -- Goff’s third-and-12 pass was undercut and picked off by Jourdan Lewis.

Dallas followed the turnover with a touchdown drive that lasted 5:39. On Detroit’s ensuing possession, Goff was strip-sacked, and the Cowboys scored four plays later.

STUD: CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah set a career-high in tackles with 15, 12 of which were solo. He helped key an improved effort by the Lions' defense in the return from the bye, limiting Dallas’ passing attack.

The Ohio State product made an impressive tackle for loss to end Dallas’ second drive, with the help of rookie Josh Paschal setting the edge. Later, he drew a fourth-quarter holding penalty, while trying to make a tackle.

Okudah played a pair of roles in the loss, alternating between boundary corner and box safety. As a result, he was able to make an impact in the run game.

DUD: OT Taylor Decker

Decker had a day to forget working against Dallas’ vaunted defensive line. He struggled to keep talented pass rusher Micah Parsons out of the backfield.

Decker was flagged twice on Sunday, once for holding and once for a false start. Meanwhile, Evan Brown, who started at guard in the place of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai, was called for holding twice.

Goff was sacked five times, including on strip-sacks on each of Detroit’s final two drives. On the last possession, Parsons beat Decker, and ripped the ball free.

STUD: S Kerby Joseph

Joseph has proven to be reliable during his time as a starter. He seems to have gained confidence and comfort within Aaron Glenn’s scheme, and he had a solid performance Sunday.

The Illinois product finished with five tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He nearly reeled in his first career interception, but couldn’t hold on to a Prescott pass over the middle of the field.

Late in the first half, Joseph made the play of the day for Detroit’s defense when he forced a key fumble. He upended Dallas receiver Noah Brown with the defense backed up against its own end zone, forcing a fumble that negated a Dallas scoring chance and allowed the Lions to take the lead into halftime.

DUD: RB Jamaal Williams

In a sequence that will be debated hotly, Williams lost a pivotal fumble at the goal line that would ultimately cost his team. After Goff connected with Brock Wright to get Detroit down to the 1-yard line, the Lions quickly ran a play rather than challenge the spot of the ball.

Williams proceeded to fumble a handoff from Goff, with Dallas pouncing on it and negating what was a 7:00 drive. The fumble occurred with Detroit trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, setting off a stretch of four straight drives that ended with turnovers.