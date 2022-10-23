4 Takeaways from Lions' 24-6 Loss to Cowboys

The Detroit Lions entered their Week 7 contest a battered and injured football team.

Without two key offensive weapons -- running back D'Andre Swift and wideout DJ Chark -- the team was forced to implement a conservative offensive strategy to limit the exposure to its struggling defense.

Despite the struggles of the defense all season, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had his unit playing at a high level, stifling the Cowboys' offense and the returning Dak Prescott.

Detroit was able to rely upon its rushing attack to keep the game within reach heading to the fourth quarter, as the Lions only trailed, 10-6, heading into the final quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Unfortunately, the Lions were not able to overcome all of the obstacles, as turnovers from quarterback Jared Goff, losing Amon-Ra St. Brown and a lack of explosiveness resulted in their fifth loss of the season.

Detroit returns to Ford Field next weekend to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

Here are four takeaways from the Lions' 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leaves game early

Heading into Week 7, St. Brown was returning from a high ankle sprain.

Unfortunately, his afternoon was cut short, as he headed to the locker room in the first quarter and was ruled out after suffering a concussion following his first reception of the game.

With the league's new concussion protocol calling for players to be forced out if “gross motor instability” is shown, St. Brown did not return to action after he was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, after being brought down by Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

He finished the afternoon with one reception for four yards.

Jared Goff has four more turnovers

Goff has continued to cost the team with errant throws and costly turnovers.

Prior to joining the Lions, Goff's rate of turnovers, fumbles and interceptions contributed to his falling out with the Los Angeles Rams.

This season, the amount of costly turnovers has continued to haunt the veteran signal-caller.

His first interception occurred in the third quarter, when a deep pass intended for Josh Reynolds was intercepted by Trevon Diggs at the Dallas 15-yard line.

Early in the fourth quarter, Goff's pass intended for Tom Kennedy was again intercepted by Lewis at the Dallas 46-yard line, preserving a slim 10-6 lead.

Prescott led the Cowboys on a near 6:00 touchdown drive to seal the victory.

On the Lions' next drive, while trailing 17-6, Goff lost the football after being stripped by Sam Williams, all but sealing the Lions' fate.

Goff lost another fumble -- his second of the game -- late in the fourth quarter, trailing, 24-6.

Aidan Hutchinson delivers for ailing defense

After whispers had started that the No. 2 overall pick had disappeared in the majority of the games he appeared, the talented defensive lineman benefitted from the bye week and modifications in practice to allow him more freedom.

Against the Cowboys, Hutchinson was able to sack Prescott twice, beating a Cowboys offensive lineman on both occasions, including using a quality spin move in the third quarter to record his fifth sack on the 2022 season.

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Michael Badgley calms down kicker complaints

Since the Lions have gone through a plethora of kickers, many have wondered why the team has not been able to find and utilize a kicker who has the potential to be successful.

Austin Seibert started as the team's opening day placekicker, but was eventually waived and has recently announced that he is undergoing surgery again to repair torn adductor tendons.

In the first half, Badgley, who did not attempt a field goal in Week 5, successfully made attempts from 40 and 53 yards out.