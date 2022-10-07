Lions' Injury Report: 6 Players Out Against Patriots

The Detroit Lions (1-3) still have one game remaining ahead of their bye week.

Despite a week off looming, the team must gather those that are healthy and cleared to play into Gillette Stadium to take on a New England Patriots team (1-3) coming off of an overtime loss to the Patriots, 27-24.

Running back's coach Duce Staley explained to reporters Friday before practice just how instrumental Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker have been for the offensive line and run game.

"Very consistent, super important. Very important and those guys -- you tip your hat off to the line as running backs because they get beat up throughout the year just like us," Staley said. "And I’m pretty sure like, those guys can share stories of how they’re hurting, but still go out there and play at a high level.

"You look at those two tackles, man, they’re playing at a high level and of course, have a little nicks here, nicks there, able to play through it and still go out there and dominate," Staley explained. "So, I point that out to them. I make sure that they see it and they do. So, when it comes to helping and protection if they have to, no matter if it’s chipping or whatever, those guys are happy to do it because they know how hard those linemen work.”

On Friday, those not practicing at the team's Allen Park facility included D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Matt Nelson, Charles Harris, John Cominsky and Austin Seibert.

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report