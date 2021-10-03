Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 4 studs and duds, after their 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

For the Detroit Lions, it was another scoreless first half and a failed late comeback.

After another sluggish start, the Lions couldn’t complete a rally against the Chicago Bears. The result was a 24-14 loss, Detroit’s fourth in a row to start the 2021 season.

It will go down in history as the first career win for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Here are three studs and duds from the performance that occurred at Soldier Field:

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The rookie from USC had his best game as a pro against the Bears. He matched his total from the first three games of his career, with six catches and a season-high 70 yards.

St. Brown had two other opportunities to make big plays in the fourth quarter, but was overthrown by quarterback Jared Goff on both occasions. He’s been eased into the offense early, and look for his contributions to increase as the season goes on.

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

DUD: QB Jared Goff

Goff rebounded and had a nice second half. But, for the second straight week, he could not produce any first-half points. In the NFL, you cannot have one good half and expect to be a winner.

The stat line looks nice: 24-for-38 passing for 299 yards and two touchdown passes. However, he missed St. Brown on two key throws, including a fourth-and-1 deep in Chicago territory. He lost two fumbles, and led three drives deep into Chicago territory that came away with no points.

STUD: EDGE Charles Harris

Playing without Trey Flowers, the Lions needed all they could get when it came to rushing the passer. Playing a rookie quarterback in Justin Fields, Detroit needed to put the pressure on. Although the secondary struggled, Harris had a really nice game getting to the quarterback.

Harris finished with four tackles and a sack. He’s a player who wasn’t seen as a lock to make the roster during the preseason, but has come along nicely as an option at EDGE rusher.

DUD: S Will Harris

Harris struggled early, and was eventually pulled by Lions head coach Dan Campbell in favor of Dean Marlowe. On one early drive, he was beat for a long completion, outrun by Justin Fields on a scramble and run over by David Montgomery for a touchdown.

Harris has really struggled to start this season and throughout his young career. It appeared Sunday that the Lions are exploring other options at the safety position, as he got little time in the second half.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

STUD: WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond had another solid showing Sunday. Once an afterthought, he looks like he’s on his way to becoming a vital part of this Lions offense.

On the day, Raymond had three catches and two touchdowns. It was believed early that he would be valuable in the return game and a secondary option on offense, but he’s slowly proving his worth in the passing attack.

© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

DUD: CB Bobby Price

After playing well in his first start, Price came back down to Earth in his second. The youngster had a tough time running with Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson out wide, and gave up a pair of long passes.

Playing Price isn’t ideal for the Lions, who are without two of their top options at the position. He was replaced late by Jerry Jacobs, a player who plays primarily on special teams.