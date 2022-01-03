Snap Counts: Lions-Seahawks

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (36) 57%

Jamaal Williams: (20) 32%

Craig Reynolds: (14) 22% -- 19 special teams snaps (59%)

Godwin Igwebuike: 19 special teams snaps (59%)

In his return, D'Andre Swift played 57% of offensive snaps. Even though Swift earned the most playing time, Jamaal Williams earned the most carries against Seattle with 11. Swift finished with 32 rushing yards on four carries and two receptions for seven yards.

Tight ends

Jared Pinkney: (23) 44% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Ross Travis: (14) 22% -- 14 special teams snaps (44%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (53) 84% -- One special teams snap (3%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (48) 76% -- 11 special teams snaps (34%)

Trinity Benson: (48) 76% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Tom Kennedy: (24) 38% -- 10 special teams snaps (31%)

Both KhaDarel Hodge and Trinity Benson saw significantly more playing time than they had due to the absence of Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds.

Hodge played 76% of offensive snaps after only playing 12% of offensive snaps against the Atlanta Falcons.

Benson finished Week 17 with two receptions and 31 yards.

Offensive linemen

Evan Brown: (63%) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Jonah Jackson: (63) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Tommy Kraemer: (63) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Penei Sewell: (63) 100%

Taylor Decker: (63) 100%

Matt Nelson: (22) 35% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Parker Ehinger: (8) 13% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Ryan McCollum: -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Defensive linemen

Alim McNeill: (39) 54%

Nick Williams: (38) 53%

Levi Onwuzurike: (36) 50% -- Nine special teams snaps (28%)

John Penisini: (26) 36% -- Nine special teams snaps (28%)

Bruce Hector: (21) 29%

Jesse Lemonier: (13) 18% -- 12 special teams snaps (38%)

Despite the struggles in the interior of the defensive line, both rookies saw an increase in playing time against the Seahawks.

McNeill played 54% of defensive snaps, while Onwuzurike playing 50% of defensive snaps.

Linebackers

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (72) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (28%)

Charles Harris: (64) 89% -- Nine special teams snaps (28%)

Austin Bryant: (46) 64% -- Nine special teams snaps (28%)

Derrick Barnes: (40) 56% -- 13 special teams snap (41%)

Julian Okwara: (30) 42%

Anthony Pittman: (21) 29% -- 28 special teams snaps (88%)

Tavante Beckett: 19 special teams snaps (59%)

Curtis Bolton: 16 special teams snaps (50%)

Detroit's rookie linebacker played 56% of defensive snaps against Seattle. Last week, Barnes played 30% of defensive snaps against the Falcons.

In his return, Okwara played 42% of defensive snaps.

Reeves Maybin played 100% of defensive snaps in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense. in Week 17.

Defensive backs

Tracy Walker: (72) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (16%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (72) 100% -- 10 special teams snaps (31%)

Dean Marlowe: (70) 97%

Will Harris: (67) 93% -- Five special teams snaps (16%)

AJ Parker: (50) 69%

C.J. Moore: (10) 14% -- 28 special teams snaps (88%)

Bobby Price: (5) 7% -- 18 special teams snaps (56%)

Brady Breeze: 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Mark Gilbert: One special teams snap (3%)

Seattle's offense ran 72 offensive snaps in Week 17. Last week, Detroit's defense was out on the field for 46 plays against Atlanta.

For the second consecutive week, Melifonwu played 100% of defensive snaps.

Special teams