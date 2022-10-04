Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week.

According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field.

After a stint with the Chicago Bears, the team decided to cut the 27-year-old kicker on Monday

Badgley was responsible for all 12 of Chicago's points Sunday, as he went four-for-four on his field goal attempts.

“We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants. Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. "We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

Badgley was brought in as a replacement for Bears starter Cairo Santos, who missed practice last week on Thursday and Friday to address with an undisclosed matter.

Badgley has also previously had stints with the Chargers, Jaguars, Colts and Titans.

He was 18-of-21 on field goals tries and was perfect on all 39 extra point attempts in 12 appearances with the Colts.

With Tennessee, he missed his only field goal attempt and went 1-for-2 on extra points.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER