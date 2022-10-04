Skip to main content

Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have found a new place kicker to add to the practice squad.

The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. 

According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. 

After a stint with the Chicago Bears, the team decided to cut the 27-year-old kicker on Monday 

Badgley was responsible for all 12 of Chicago's points Sunday, as he went four-for-four on his field goal attempts.

“We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants. Coming in on short notice and delivering for us the way he did was nothing short of impressive," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. "We would like to thank Brian McLaughlin from Vayner Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

Badgley was brought in as a replacement for Bears starter Cairo Santos, who missed practice last week on Thursday and Friday to address with an undisclosed matter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

eberle1

Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle

After a disastrous Week 4 performance, the Lions have moved on from Dominik Eberle.

aidan5

Aidan Hutchinson May Be 'Too Mechanical' First Four Games

Is Aidan Hutchinson thinking too much to start his NFL career?

glenn5

Lions Power Ranking Plummets After Disastrous Defensive Effort

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings have been revealed.

Badgley has also previously had stints with the Chargers, Jaguars, Colts and Titans. 

He was 18-of-21 on field goals tries and was perfect on all 39 extra point attempts in 12 appearances with the Colts.  

With Tennessee, he missed his only field goal attempt and went 1-for-2 on extra points. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

eberle1
News

Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson May Be 'Too Mechanical' First Four Games

By John Maakaron
glenn5
News

Lions Power Ranking Plummets After Disastrous Defensive Effort

By John Maakaron
stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Ties Joe Namath For Third-Most Career Pick-Sixes

By John Maakaron
reynolds5
News

Josh Reynolds: Offense Is 'Feeling Real Ramsy'

By Vito Chirco
levi5
News

Campbell on Levi Onwuzurike: 'That Meter's Not Moving'

By Christian Booher
hockenson5
News

T.J. Hockenson Is Highest PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 4

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Campbell on Pick-Six: 'You Take That Away, We Win This Game'

By John Maakaron