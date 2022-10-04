Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle

Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise.

After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.

To add insult to injury, having a kickoff sail out of bounds, costing the team precious field position, likely sealed Eberle's fate in Motown.

It has been reported by NFL writer Aaron Wilson that Detroit has cut the 26-year-old kicker.

On Tuesday morning, the team held a tryout for kickers to attempt to earn a spot on the roster, potentially on the practice squad.

Reportedly, Detroit worked out kickers Sam Ficken and Lirim Hajrullahu at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

“Yeah, we’re bringing in some guys to kick, just to get a look at them, and we’re hopeful of maybe -- we’re hopeful to see if we can get (Lions kicker Austin) Seibert to kick Wednesday, see where he’s at," Dan Campbell told reporters. "So, we’re just keeping our options open, looking at everything.”

Seibert missed practice all last week and did not suit up against the Seahawks in Week 4.

