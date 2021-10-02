Mailbag: Should Lions Move On from Will Harris and Tracy Walker?

The latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on whether the team should move on from safeties Will Harris and Tracy Walker at season's end and more.

In this week’s edition of the SI All Lions Mailbag, there is plenty of discussion already involving the 2022 NFL Draft and next year.

It’s a sign of where the Lions are currently at as a franchise -- in rebuild mode.

Here we go.

1.) Do you have faith in the new coaching/GM regime? Also, do you think Jared Goff is here for the long haul? Do we draft a quarterback early next year or wait? -- @woonsy11

Answer: At this point, I don't have any reason to not have faith in the new regime. Overall, I've been very happy with the direction of the organization. There haven't been many moves that I've disagreed with. I will still say that I do have some skepticism regarding head coach Dan Campbell, in terms of straight X's and O's. However, it looks like he is very self-aware and understands his limitations. He built a great staff around him to help out. Half of being smart is knowing what you don't know. Campbell has been very transparent, and seems to delegate well.

Regarding Goff, I don't think he will be the long-term solution. He will be in Detroit at least for next year, due to his contract. It's very possible the Lions pass on drafting a quarterback in 2022, as well. I would think 2023 or even 2024 would be the most logical time to part ways with Goff, if the Lions do, in fact, decide to try to upgrade the position.

2.) How are the rookie D-linemen doing this year? I haven’t heard their names a lot. -- @Danthemancarnah

A: You are correct about not hearing their names all that much. Both second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike and third-round pick Alim McNeill have been pretty quiet.

In saying that, McNeill is a nose tackle, and by default, is at a spot that has a limited role. He is still yet to have a single pressure on the quarterback this year -- albeit on only 29 pass-rushing snaps and not many opportunities in obvious passing situations. In the run game, he has had a few nice stops, but it oftentimes gets overlooked, as he lines up in a congested area on the field.

As far as Onwuzurike goes, he was inactive Week 1 due to injury, and has only played in 24 total defensive snaps the last two weeks. He also is yet to record any type of pressure.

It's fair to say both players have started off slow. Still, there isn't much reason for concern, as they haven't seen the field all that much. With more playing time, more plays will come for these developmental pieces.

3.) What do you think is the biggest need in the draft? I think it’s safety, and we got to draft Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. -- @jack_babbitt

A: There are very few positions on this Lions roster that couldn't be upgraded this offseason. Just like last year, the Lions are not in a spot to reach for certain positions. General manager Brad Holmes should still heavily favor the "best player available" strategy.

Safety is definitely a big need, but I'd also argue that wide receiver and linebacker are close. Again, the Lions just need difference-makers, regardless of position, at this point.

Hamilton sure looks like the real deal. He has the size, athleticism, and natural playmaker instinct. Full disclosure, I still have plenty of draft prep to do. Depending on where the Lions pick -- which is likely very high -- I have a hard time believing there won't be another high-impact player at maybe a little more valuable of a position. If Hamilton is somehow there with the pick the Lions acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, I would be all for it at this point. It's still so early, though. So, it's tough to put anything in ink.

4.) Is it me, or should the Lions move on from safeties Tracy Walker and Will Harris? -- @TSellers125

A: This question piggy-backs a little off the previous one. No doubt, this upcoming offseason, the Lions should be looking for a couple new safeties, in my opinion. They may be forced to anyways, if Walker leaves in free agency. That's not to say they should just cut either player outright, though.

In the first year of a rebuild, every hole on the roster is not going to be filled. I figured Holmes would put a little more emphasis on the position last offseason. But, it's also understandable to give two young players a legitimate chance to succeed in a new defense. So far, it appears their play on the field is a lot more of the same.

As of now, Harris has yet to show enough to prove that he can be counted on long-term. Walker, at least, showed some promise a couple years ago, yet his time is also running out. It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to re-sign Walker at the "right" price.

5.) Are the Lions trying to trade Trey Flowers? -- @B_Lake007

A: I have no inside information that they are actively trying to trade Flowers. To me, it would make sense if the Lions brass at least remained open to the possibility. The one big sticking point is definitely Flowers' contract. There would be plenty of dead cap spread out between this year and next.

With that said, dead cap doesn't seem to concern Holmes right now. Holmes understands that this season and next are the years to take on dead cap, in order to free up space for the future.

Also, due to the money being paid to Flowers, it almost lowers his trade value. A team would have to take on a hefty salary for a well-rounded, good -- but not great -- EDGE defender. Typically, most teams are willing to pay for elite pass-rushers -- and that's not Flowers.

Considering the purge of former Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's free-agent signings, it would not surprise me if Holmes at least sniffed around what other teams would be willing to give up. For Flowers to be best utilized, he needs to be in a good scheme fit.