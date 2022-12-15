Lions Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez Pranked by Teammates

The Detroit Lions are in a festive mood for the holidays.

Among the many reasons the team has stayed together, despite starting the season 1-6, is that the locker room has developed a close bond among the many different offensive and defensive units.

For rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, winning money on a scratch-off lottery ticket would have been a nice little addition to his pocket book.

On Thursday, one of the 23-year-old's teammates decided it would be a good idea to give the former Oklahoma State linebacker a fake lottery scratch-off.

Well, as you would expect, the excited rookie believed for a brief moment that he won $10,000.

After believing he had won, Rodriguez excitedly ran around the locker room, until he finally realized that he was the victim of a light-hearted joke that was made at his expense.

Rodriguez, a sixth-round pick of the Lions, has been a starter on Aaron Glenn's defense since the start of the season.

He’s been heralded by the coaching staff and other veterans on the roster for his natural instincts and willingness to play defense with physicality.

During his rookie campaign, Rodriguez has recorded seven tackles for loss, which ranks second among all NFL rookies.

Also, Rodriguez has recorded a forced fumble, one sack and a couple of passes defensed.

