Look: Marvin Jones Working Out with Quintez Cephus and Victor Bolden

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones is working out with teammates Quintez Cephus and Victor Bolden in San Diego California, per Jones' Instagram story.

Jones is entering his ninth season in the NFL and his fifth in Detroit.

"My favorite quarantine workout right now is the sand. Getting in the sand. It's good for your joints and it's one of the hardest workouts that you could do," Jones told Lions reporter Tori Petry recently.

Cephus was a fifth-round selection (No. 166 overall) from Wisconsin in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2019, the ex-Badgers wide receiver secured 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I’m a receiver that makes plays. I’m a complete receiver. I’m willing to block, I’m willing to make catches," Cephus said. "I’m willing to do whatever I need to do to help my team be successful. So, whatever that is, I’ll do what I have to do.”

Detroit does not have a wide receiver under contract after the 2020 season. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all returning to the Lions in 2020.

The addition of Cephus provides Matthew Stafford another reliable target heading into a critical season for the organization.

Back in December of 2019, Detroit signed Bolden to the practice squad as both a kicker returner and slot wide receiver.

At Oregon, Bolden recorded 167 catches 1,849 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 731 yards and three touchdowns. 

IMG_4509
https://www.instagram.com/marvinjonesjr/
IMG_4508
https://www.instagram.com/marvinjonesjr/
IMG_4507
https://www.instagram.com/marvinjonesjr/

