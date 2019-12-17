LionMaven
Lions Announce Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn to Return Next Season

John Maakaron

With speculation increasing surrounding the job status of General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, the Lions announced earlier Tuesday that both with return next season.  

Owner Martha Ford, vice chair Shiela Ford Hamp and team President Rod Wood met with a group of beat writers and explained the decision-making process and what the expectations were for Quinn and Patricia.

Leadership expressed that staying the course was the best decision at this time, but the expectation will be for playoff contention next season. 

In addition, leadership expressed that injuries and Stafford's injury in particular played a factor in the decision-making process.

 Also, leadership has informed Quinn and Patricia that they are requiring staffing changes for next season. No specifics have been determined regarding which coaches will remain and which will be let go.

USATSI_13797548
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

 Both Quinn and Patricia have contracts with the Detroit Lions that expire in 2022. 

NOTE

Rumors circulated earlier this week that the Ford Family had discussions about selling the team. 

Rod Wood responded to those rumors after being asked by Detroit media. “We’ve been approached about interest in buying the team," team president Rod Wood said Tuesday, "but there’s been no serious discussions, and the Ford family plans to own the team and there’s plans in place.”

